Environment

Thursday Night Forecast: More sun & much warmer for the weekend

By Marcus Bagwell
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

OVERNIGHT: Clouds return by morning. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: SE 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning overcast, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and humid. High: 85. Wind: SE 15 mph, gusts 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Brief morning clouds then sunshine in the afternoon. Windy & very warm. Low: 67. High: 87. Wind: South 20 mph, gusts 30 mph. Feels like temperatures near 90.

SUNDAY: More clouds and very humid. Late afternoon and evening, a 20% chance of rain or t-storms. Low: 69. High: 87. Wind: South 15 mph. Storm chances increase overnight into Monday.

MONDAY: A 40% chance of storms with a cold front. Turning cooler. Low: 62. High: 74. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds and less humid. Low: 55. High: 76. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 49. High: 79. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine to partly cloudy. Low: 55. High: 83. Wind: South 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

