Dodgers Name Replacement Starter for the Injured Andrew Heaney

Tyler Anderson will fill in for the injured Andrew Heaney.

This winter, the Dodgers signed a slew of pitchers to avoid running short on arms for the second straight season. Last October, the Dodgers were down to just three starters due to injuries and Trevor Bauer's administrative leave. The Dodgers subsequently had to heavily rely on the trio of Scherzer, Urías, and Buehler and also tax the bullpen.

Hence why team president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes signed veteran pitchers Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney to major league contracts this offseason. At some point, Danny Duffy should be in the mix once healthy.

After two spectacular starts where he didn't record a single earned run, lefty Andrew Heaney was placed on the injured list earlier this week. Heaney revealed that attempted to play catch on Wednesday when his shoulder started barking.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated on Wednesday that Tyler Anderson would take Heaney's place in the rotation, for at least one start.

In two games this season, Anderson owns a 2.25 ERA in eight innings pitched. Of the 30 batters he's faced, he hasn't walked a single one. By all accounts, Anderson has been solid in the early going of the 2022 season.

At the moment, Anderson ranks in the top three percent of the league in opposing hitter exit velocity. Meaning, he's induced a ton of soft contact.

As it stands right now, it's likely that Anderson will get the start on Saturday in the middle game of the Dodgers three game series in San Diego.