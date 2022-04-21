ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Name Replacement Starter for the Injured Andrew Heaney

By Staff Writer
 2 days ago

Tyler Anderson will fill in for the injured Andrew Heaney.

This winter, the Dodgers signed a slew of pitchers to avoid running short on arms for the second straight season. Last October, the Dodgers were down to just three starters due to injuries and Trevor Bauer's administrative leave. The Dodgers subsequently had to heavily rely on the trio of Scherzer, Urías, and Buehler and also tax the bullpen.

Hence why team president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes signed veteran pitchers Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney to major league contracts this offseason. At some point, Danny Duffy should be in the mix once healthy.

After two spectacular starts where he didn't record a single earned run, lefty Andrew Heaney was placed on the injured list earlier this week. Heaney revealed that attempted to play catch on Wednesday when his shoulder started barking.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated on Wednesday that Tyler Anderson would take Heaney's place in the rotation, for at least one start.

In two games this season, Anderson owns a 2.25 ERA in eight innings pitched. Of the 30 batters he's faced, he hasn't walked a single one. By all accounts, Anderson has been solid in the early going of the 2022 season.

At the moment, Anderson ranks in the top three percent of the league in opposing hitter exit velocity. Meaning, he's induced a ton of soft contact.

As it stands right now, it's likely that Anderson will get the start on Saturday in the middle game of the Dodgers three game series in San Diego.

Tri-City Herald

Lakers: Former LA Coach Named As Potential Candidate for Sacramento Kings Job

View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers aren't the only west coast team searching for a new head coach. A franchise that isn't unfamiliar with irrelevance is looking for their eighth head coach since 2014. A recent report listed former Lakers head coach Mike D'Antoni as a candidate to take over for the Sacramento Kings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
