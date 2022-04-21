White House send notice of appeal over mass transportation mask mandates

Member of the "Rational Ground" Covid policy think tank & legal analyst, Philip Holloway joins Mark Reardon Show to discuss the latest on the Justice Department and the White House appealing a Florida federal judge's lifting of the mass transit mask mandate.

“It looks like there is going to be an appeal which doesn’t really surprise me. But the thing that I am actually surprised by is that they are apparently not seeking a stay of the trial court's order in Florida.”

“The transportation mask mandate is basically dead,” Holloway explains, “The 11th Circuit [court of appeals] as of September ‘21, which is the most recent data we have on that court, they are basically looking at a year or maybe a little bit more from the time the notice of appeal was filed until they get what is called a ‘merit opinion’.

