ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Parachute wedding dress spans many generations

By Headlight staff reports
Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09bJLJ_0fGVJQBu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c001b_0fGVJQBu00

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – There’s a story behind each one of the 11,000-plus objects in the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum’s collection. One of the more interesting stories belongs to a wedding dress donated recently.

In September of 1947, Anna Beth Ewing of Lordsburg, N.M. married Baylus Cade Jr. of Las Cruces. Anna was raised on a ranch south of Lordsburg and there was little money for a wedding gown. Her mother, Hazel, bought a World War II surplus parachute made of white parachute silk. There was no electricity on the ranch, so Hazel took the parachute material and sewed a dress together on a treadle sewing machine.

Fifty years later, in 1997, Anna’s granddaughter, Mariah Cade, was married in the same dress. The dress is now being stored in the Museum’s Collections Room.

“The remarkable condition of the wedding dress makes this a wonderful addition to our textile collection,” said Holly Radke, the Museum’s Curator of Collections. “But to top that off, the history of the dress, made from a World War II parachute on a ranch in New Mexico. What a great story.”

Limited resources were a common challenge during and immediately after World War II. Fabric was so expensive that a great number of women simply weren’t able to afford a decent wedding dress, and many of them had to improvise with materials that were available. Parachute silk or nylon became a popular choice.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Mother praised for buying another bride’s wedding dress and not her daughter’s: ‘Amazing act of kindness’

A mother has been applauded for buying another bride’s wedding dress but not her daughter’s. In a recent post shared in the popular Reddit subreddit, “Am I the A**hole?” a Reddit user who goes by the username u/Certain-Structure699 detailed how she and her husband managed to become “financially secure,” after growing up in poverty. As parents, they also said that they made sure that their children knew the value of hard work.“We raised our children to work hard,” she explained. “We did not spoil them or provide them with a lavish life. As teens they all had part-time jobs but...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Lifestyle
City
Lordsburg, NM
ABC News

Bride goes viral for $47 wedding dress, tying the knot on a $500 budget

It's no secret that weddings can get really expensive, but one Los Angeles couple found a way to keep costs small on their big day. Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough were able to pull everything off for just $500, which is way less than the nearly $30,000 national average, according to a report last year from wedding planning website The Knot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Dress#The Dress#Parachute
KRQE News 13

New Mexico hotels sued by woman who’s never stayed at them

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hotels across the country are being targeted for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to show online how they provide accommodations for all guests. KRQE Investigates found there are nearly a dozen New Mexico hotels being sued over it by a woman who admits she’s never even been to […]
SANTA FE, NM
Gillian Sisley

Son Refuses to Let Mother Attend Wedding

Do mothers have the right to see their children get married?. Weddings are a time for celebration and joy. Engaged couples plan weddings so that they can gather all of their loved ones and friends together to witness their union and commitment to one another. And with the wedding industry bringing in over $60 billion a year in the US, weddings are no small matter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World War II
People

Woman Wears Her Original Wedding Dress While Celebrating 70th Anniversary with Husband

A pair of teenage sweethearts rang in their 70th year of marriage by staging a swoon-worthy photoshoot featuring the bride in her original wedding dress. Nancy Lubbers, 87, and her 91-year-old husband Melvin met at a skating rink when Nancy was just 16, according to Caters News Agency. Seven decades later, the couple has five children, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren — and nearly a lifetime of memories under their belts.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Chip Chick

Her Mom Threw Out The Dress That She Bought With Her Own Money To Wear To Prom

A teen girl came across a stunning gown from the 90s at a vintage shop near her, and she quickly paid for it with her very own money. She works close to 7 days a week, and so she happily forked over the cash for the dress so that she could wear it to her prom. She paid for the dress, took it home, and tried it on. She was so thrilled to see that the dress was a perfect fit for her, and she fell in love with it. When her mom saw the dress that she picked out for prom...
LIFESTYLE
Deming Headlight

Deming Headlight

787
Followers
486
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Deming Headlight keep you up-to-date on local and national news, sports, lifestyle and opinion issues.

 http://demingheadlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy