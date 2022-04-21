ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd escapee from Eastern State psychiatric hospital arrested in Norfolk

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

A man who escaped from a psychiatric hospital in James City County was arrested Thursday after police found him in a Norfolk residence with a gun.

Bryant Wilkerson, 29, is charged with possession of a firearm by a violent felon, concealing a firearm and providing false information. He also had outstanding warrants for failure to appear on grand larceny in Chesapeake and two probation violations in Virginia Beach. Wilkerson is currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

Norfolk police responded to a residence around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue. After clearing the house, police attempted to identify the occupants.

Virginia State Police, who are investigating the incident, said Wilkerson attempted to give a false name but Norfolk authorities determined Wilkerson’s correct identification “to which he later admitted.”

A concealed firearm was found on Wilkerson during his arrest.

Wilkerson had been on the run since Saturday, according to state police. He was considered armed and dangerous. Online court records for Wilkerson show several criminal convictions, including destroying a fire protection system in a correctional facility, larceny and fleeing from law enforcement.

Eastern State Hospital contacted state police Sunday morning to request help locating Wilkerson and another escaped patient, 31-year-old Austin Leigh. Both are convicted felons with warrants on file.

State police believe the two men damaged an interior wall of the building to make their escape.

Leigh was taken into custody by Chesapeake police without incident around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, police said. Leigh had outstanding drug warrants out of Chesapeake. The Department of Behavioral Health and Development also had a warrant for Leigh for escaping a mental facility.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

