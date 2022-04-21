ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Branch, MN

After Last Year’s Drought, Minnesota Sod Farmers Hoping To Bounce Despite New Challenges

By John Lauritsen
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aHeRk_0fGVGvy000

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. (WCCO) — Last summer’s drought impacted farmers across the state, including sod farms.

There are about 100 of them in Minnesota.

Many spent thousands of dollars to keep their sod alive during the drought.

Duke Halley farms 1,500 acres of sod near North Branch. His grass grows on flat ground which used to be part of a river.

“We’ve been blessed with some of the lightest mineral soil in the Midwest and probably in the country,” said Halley of Central Turf Farms.

But when the worst drought in more than 30 years hit last summer, water restrictions kept landscapers from using his sod.

“Our customers were impacted which in turn, impacts us,” Halley said. “If they’re not sodding, we’re not sodding.”

This year, Halley is hoping to make up for lost ground. But a cold and wet April has made it tough to catch up.

Right now many sod farms are a couple weeks behind. Like corn and soybean farmers, they need a good run of warm weather.

“We are usually cutting by the 15th every year, and we figure it’s going to be almost May 1st before we start harvesting sod,” said Kevin Mann of KLM Farms.

Athletic sod at KLM Farms will likely end up at a golf course or sports field. Last summer, Mann worked overtime to keep his grass alive.

“We were watering pretty much around the clock for a long time last summer. It was dry,” Mann said.

As a result, his farm and Duke’s farm could be busier as new construction and golf courses look to replace the grass they lost. Their new challenge this year could be rising costs across the board.

“Fertilizer is up a couple hundred percent. Seed has doubled. Everything is going up,” said Mann.

Sod farmers say they are looking forward to warmer weather this weekend to help get their grass ready for the season.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
WKRC

Invasive jumping worm spreads to 15 states in Midwest, including Ohio

UNDATED (WKRC) - An invasive, jumping worm originally from eastern Asia has spread to more than a dozen states in Midwest. According to a study from Cornell University, the worm is capable of growing up to six inches quickly and devouring organic matter so fast that it could strip forests of critical seedlings and wildflowers.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Branch, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Industry
The Independent

Shock before and after pictures show how water supply at crucial Lake Powell has dried up amid climate crisis

The climate crisis is happening all around us, all the time, but few places illustrate its dramatic effects better than Arizona’s red rock Lake Powell, the second-largest man-made reservoir in the country, which supplies water and power to millions throughout the West.The reservoir is only about 24 per cent full, the lowest level since 1963, when the reservoir was created alongside the Glen Canyon Dam to serve as the West’s water “bank account.”Photos of iconic sites at the reservoir, including Lone Rock Beach, now show sandy lake bed with dried up plants which have appeared in the span of...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota Resorts Concerned About Lingering Ice Ahead Of Fishing Opener

Originally published April 22, 2022 SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Ice is out on a number of Twin Cities lakes, but that’s not the case the further north you go. Some lakes in northern Minnesota still have nearly two feet of ice due to the prolonged cold and a lack of sun. At Vados Bait and Tackle in Spring Lake Park, the countdown is on to the fishing opener. But ice up north makes them wonder if some anglers will still be ice fishing. “Makes it really tough for bait because a lot of the bait comes from northern Minnesota. Without ice...
SPRING LAKE PARK, MN
Outsider.com

American Farmers May Face Billions in Losses Due to Dry Weather Conditions: Report

This year many farmers are fighting against dry weather. More than half of the United States has been affected by some level of drought. Even in places that are getting precipitation, it’s too wet and too cold to do much of anything. So, as the summer approaches and April continues to deliver strange weather to the states, folks should be ready for increasing prices, again.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Challenge#Sod#Fertilizer#Soybean#Golf Course#Wcco#Central Turf Farms#Klm Farms
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota Winters Showing Dramatic Effects Of Climate Change

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This Earth Day, WCCO is taking an in-depth look at the impacts of a fast-changing climate in Minnesota. Winter in the land of 10,000 lakes looks much different now than it once did. The season is part of the state’s DNA. Blizzards and bone-chilling cold are just part of deal around here. But it’s our winters that are changing the fastest. Take the ice on our 10,000 lakes for example. Lakes now freeze over about nine days later than they did in 1967, and the ice gives out four to five days earlier — on average, that adds up...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
PORTLAND, OR
UPI News

Severe storms to target Midwest on Saturday

The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Again?! More snowfall headed for northern Plains, Upper Midwest

A new snowstorm this weekend will target parts of the northern United States still recovering from a major spring blizzard that left 1 to 4 feet of snow and massive drifts during this past week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. In many cases, more snow will be on the ground for Easter than there was during Christmas or New Year's Day.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Case Growth Rate Climbs Back Above High Risk Line

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As airlines and other public transportation providers drop mask mandates in the wake of a federal judge’s ruling, Minnesota’s case growth rate has climbed back above the line for high risk. Tuesday’s update from the Minnesota Department of Health puts the figure for daily new cases per 100,000 residents at 10.9, just above the high risk threshold of 10. After peaking at nearly 250 in January, the figure had been falling for about three months. MDH no longer reports positivity rate due to changing federal test reporting requirements. The hospitalization rate remains below the caution line, at 3.3 admissions per...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

The Story Behind Surging Natural Gas Bills Here in Minnesota

If you heat your home with natural gas, brace yourself for some serious sticker shock when you get your next home heating bill. A majority of us hearty Minnesotans use natural gas to heat our homes and take the chill off an otherwise cold winter season-- and spring season (this year.) In fact, the US Energy Information Administration says just over two-thirds of Minnesota residents (66.1%) burn natural gas in their homes to stay warm.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy