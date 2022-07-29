How to choose the best American Express credit cards for cash back and travel rewards

www.cnn.com
Travel perks, bonus points and a whole lot more: Our review of the Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card
The Chase Sapphire Reserve is great for travel and dining purchases, but it also comes with a slew of luxury high-end travel benefits, and enough credits to offset much of the card's pricey annual fee.
Capital One VentureOne credit card review: Earn travel rewards with no annual fee
The no-annual-fee Capital One VentureOne card is a great first credit card for those who want to explore the world of points and miles.
Earn up to 50,000 bonus points each year with the Amex Blue Business Plus credit card
For small business owners, the Blue Business Plus card has no annual fee and offers double points on all purchases up to $50,000 every year.
Travel with luxury perks using the American Express Platinum card
The Amex Platinum is the king of travel rewards cards, perfect for demanding travelers who place a high degree of value on luxury perks.
Penny Pinchers Are Sharing Proven Tips For Planning An Amazing, Low-Budget Vacation — And Some Of Them Are GENIUS
"You will not BELIEVE the places that let me in for free because I showed them my student ID card."
