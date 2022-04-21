Tolton's Rowe named to ESPN top 25

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
Before he made the decision to retire after 21 seasons as men's basketball coach at Villanova, Jay Wright said he lacked the same "edge" this season that he had enjoyed in the past, he said Friday. During his retirement news conference, which also featured new head coach Kyle Neptune, Wright...
The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
ST. LOUIS — One thing new Missouri men's basketball head coach Dennis Gates is not short on is confidence. The Chicago native has arrived in Columbia and promptly began restocking the cupboard, and getting fans fired up for the new era. Once recruited by Mizzou legend Norm Stewart, Gates...
WCIA — Okaw Valley grad Paige Robinson is transferring from Drury to Illinois State for her final year of college basketball. After spending the past four years at the Division II school in Missouri, scoring more than 2,000 career points, the 5-foot-10 guard is taking her game to the next level to suit up for […]
When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
Legendary Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer announced some pretty big news earlier this week. The Hall of Fame head coach announced the formation of 1Oklahoma, which will give every Sooners football player the opportunity to earn up to $50,000/year through Name, Image and Likeness. “We changed the game in...
The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key is headed "home sweet home" for his final season of collegiate eligibility. The Celina, Tenn. native announced his commitment to Tennessee on social media on Saturday evening. Key averaged 17.2 points per game along with two assists and over five rebounds...
The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New head women’s basketball coach Rebecca Tillett brought her longtime partner to the Billikens women’s basketball coaching staff Friday. Ryenn Micaletti has been named the new associate head coach for the team. She and Tillett will work together for the fourth time after coaching at Longwood University, the United States Naval Academy, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The Bruins' public practice at Drake Stadium stood in sharp contrast to USC's spring game across town, but the blue and gold are in line to have more players picked at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas than their rival Trojans.
Calhoun's Jake Kress, shown in a game earlier this season, pitched six innings and got a win in the Warriors' doubleheader sweep of Metro-East Lutheran on Saturday in Edwardsville. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)
The Edwardsville Tigers made the four-hour charter bus ride to Ozark, Missouri, to take on two of the best teams from the Show-Me State.
By the end of Friday, the Tigers stole the show.
EHS won 3-2 over Liberty North in eight innings and then defeated Liberty 4-3 at U.S. Ballpark.
Liberty (17-6), out of Kansas City, is ranked No. 1 in the Missouri Class 6 state poll and the defending state champion and Liberty North (16-6), also out of Kansas City, is ranked No. 3 in Missouri Class 6.
Edwardsville is now 19-0, tying the...
