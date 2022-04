ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kevin Cash met with the media on Saturday night after the Tampa Bay Rays' dramatic 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox. "He's alive. Look, KK has been here a long time and he's done a lot of clutch, clutch things for us, and today was another one. Today we needed something. I think we were all just cringing for the work that our pitchers had done. With some good at-bats. Walls at-bat was good too, rifled the ball up the middle. We've asked not to hit it to Story anymore, but maybe it worked out. KK really picked us up.''

