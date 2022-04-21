On the Move: Julia Heckman

Click here to read the full article. January Digital has promoted Sarah Engel to the role of president, effective immediately. Engel previously served as January Digital’s chief marketing officer and chief people officer. She joined the company in the fall of 2020 after serving as Lilly Pulitzer’s vice president of marketing and creative communications. Vic Drabicky, founder and chief executive officer of January Digital, described Engel as a “force of nature” and said her “intelligence, passion, business impact and impeccable personal values set such an incredible example not only for everyone in our company but in the broader industry, too.”More from...

