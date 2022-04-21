ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniontown, PA

Game Commission trying to catch bear in Uniontown

By Royce Jones
 2 days ago

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - The Game Commission says it's been trying to get a bear out of Uniontown for months.

Many neighbors have caught this bear on their ring cameras. In one video, the bear is seen walking up the driveway and through the backyard.

The Game Commission says they've set traps but haven't had any luck.

Parents say they're worried since the neighborhood has kids running around constantly. The bear has also broken a fence in the neighborhood.

The commission wants residents to know that bears don't want human contact. If you leave them alone, they'll leave you alone and it's safe to be outside.

Officials asked residents to help out by not leaving garbage or food lying around outside.

The Game Commission is thinking about setting up another trap. If all else fails, they may have to corner the bear and trap him, but that's a last resort.

