Miller County, AR

Miller County, Texarkana, Arkansas consider 911 merger

waldronnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Ark. - Miller County and Texarkana,...

www.waldronnews.com

KHBS

Health expert weighs in on concert crowd at this stage of pandemic in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Garth Brooks is coming to Fayetteville Saturday, bringing more than 75,000 fans to sing along with him at Razorback Stadium. When COVID-19 numbers were high in Arkansas, medical experts advised against being around large crowds. Now, with active cases relatively low, the impact of a large crowd like the one expected at Razorback Stadium this weekend is difficult to predict.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Arkansas

According to the latest Forbes billionaire list, there are 2,688 billionaires in the world. A few of these live in Arkansas- with the familiar names of Jim and Ron Walton at the top of the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas woman killed in night club shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning when gunfire rang out inside a busy night club. Investigators said 31-year-old Shaquenna Wilson was shot inside the “50/50 Club” in Forrest City, Arkansas. Her sister, Bianca Anderson, is beside herself with grief. “She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Anderson said. “We gonna […]
FORREST CITY, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two arrested in connection to Arkansas teen’s kidnapping, officials say

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Two people are behind bars after an amber alert was issued for an Arkansas 17-year-old girl earlier this week. Samuel Wayne Bolling, 38, of Nashville and Dayla Diane Ferrer, 19, of Memphis, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, battery in the first-degree and false imprisonment in the first degree after Trynytee Case was taken after work on April 18, a release said.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KSLA

3 Bowie County school districts switching to 4-day school week

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Three Bowie County school districts have approved a four-day week for the upcoming school year. Those in DeKalb, Malta and New Boston Independent School Districts are gearing up for the change. Heather Russell is a working mom and has a high school student in New...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
#911
KARK

Arkansas’ Commitment List Shrinks by One

FAYETTEVILLE — Converse (Texas) Judson Class of 2023 three-star wide receiver Anthony Evans has decommitted from Arkansas. Evans committed to Arkansas on Nov. 25, but he has enjoyed extreme success in track recently and also gained several new offers. He took to Twitter for his decision to drop his verbal pledge to the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
News Break
Politics
KYTV

Arkansas turning down remaining federal rental assistance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday said he was refusing most of $146 million in federal pandemic rental assistance the state was to receive, citing the state’s low unemployment rate and economic climate. With Hutchinson’s decision, Arkansas joins Nebraska in turning down the latest...
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas executes Carl Wayne Buntion, oldest death row inmate

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas' oldest death row inmate was executed on April 21, 2022 for killing a Houston police officer during a traffic stop nearly 32 years ago.Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for the June 1990 fatal shooting of Houston police officer James Irby, a nearly 20-year member of the force.The U.S. Supreme Court had declined a request by Buntion's attorneys to stop his execution.Buntion had been on parole for just six weeks when he shot the 37-year-old Irby. Buntion, who had an extensive criminal record, was a passenger...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KTAL

Texarkana man paralyzed by stray bullet from gunfight

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man who was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight at a local shopping center last month is recovering, but his life will never be the same. “He’s paralyzed from the chest down,” said Maria Vargas, a friend of the family. “He’s doing...
TEXARKANA, TX

