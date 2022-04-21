Miller County, Texarkana, Arkansas consider 911 merger

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas' oldest death row inmate was executed on April 21, 2022 for killing a Houston police officer during a traffic stop nearly 32 years ago.Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for the June 1990 fatal shooting of Houston police officer James Irby, a nearly 20-year member of the force.The U.S. Supreme Court had declined a request by Buntion's attorneys to stop his execution.Buntion had been on parole for just six weeks when he shot the 37-year-old Irby. Buntion, who had an extensive criminal record, was a passenger...

HUNTSVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO