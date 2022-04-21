ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Driver Sought In Hit-&-Run That Killed 2 Women In East San Jose

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4actA0_0fGUzNDc00

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected of killing two women in a hit-and-run collision in East San Jose earlier this month.

According to San Jose Police, 55-year-old Jose Carrillo-Huizar has a warrant for vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run. Carrillo is believed to have fled the area.

On the evening of April 7, police said the victims were crossing Ocala Avenue near Oakton Court when they were struck by a driver in red pickup truck that fled the scene. The women were in a marked crosswalk when they were hit.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals with major injuries but died shortly after arriving. Their identities have not been released.

According to police, the women were the 25 th and 26 th people killed in San Jose streets so far this year, at a time when the city is seeing a sharp rise in traffic deaths. The victims were also the 13 th and 14 th pedestrians killed this year.

Jose Carrillo-Huizar is suspected in a fatal hit-and-run that killed two women in East San Jose on April 7, 2022. (San Jose Police Department)

The driver was last spotted traveling northbound on nearby Capitol Expressway. Police said they have located the pickup involved in the crash and have taken it as evidence.

Anyone who may know Carrillo-Huizar’s whereabouts or who may have information about the case is asked to call Detective O’Brien of the SJPD Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

Tips can also be given to San Jose police anonymously through the P3TIPS mobile app, by calling 408-947-STOP (7867) or visiting svcrimestoppers.org. Police said anyone who submits information leading to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Arrest 6 Suspected Members of ‘Prolific’ Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Store Robbery Crew

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a robbery crew San Jose police described as “prolific” were arrested following a months-long investigation of smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores across the Bay Area. The suspects, some armed with guns and pepper spray, would enter jewelry stores wearing masks and use sledgehammers and other tools to break open glass display cases and take thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The robbers would then run to waiting vehicles and flee the scene. Police said the crimes happened between October 2021 and January 2022 in San Jose. Detectives worked with other local jurisdictions to identify...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police release new image of Home Depot arson suspect

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Detectives investigating an arson fire that wiped out a San Jose Home Depot on Thursday urged more witnesses to come forward. Investigators with the San Jose Police Department are searching for more witnesses who saw Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue at the store before or after the blaze erupted on April 9.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

East Bay couple convicted of stealing 500K from casino

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the conviction of a Livermore couple in a gambling scheme that bilked over half a million dollars from the 580 Casino between 2015 and 2017. The couple were originally charged in stealing approximately $4 million, according to a 2020 press release that accompanied the initial charges. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sf#Oakton Court
KRON4 News

Police: Man arrested after slapping toddler

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police arrested a man at a hotel late Thursday after he struck his four-year-old toddler in the face while he was under the influence of alcohol, according to a Facebook post. Officers responded to a hotel on the 200 block of South Airport Boulevard after receiving reports of the alleged […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
55K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy