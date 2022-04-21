Driver Sought In Hit-&-Run That Killed 2 Women In East San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected of killing two women in a hit-and-run collision in East San Jose earlier this month.

According to San Jose Police, 55-year-old Jose Carrillo-Huizar has a warrant for vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run. Carrillo is believed to have fled the area.

On the evening of April 7, police said the victims were crossing Ocala Avenue near Oakton Court when they were struck by a driver in red pickup truck that fled the scene. The women were in a marked crosswalk when they were hit.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals with major injuries but died shortly after arriving. Their identities have not been released.

According to police, the women were the 25 th and 26 th people killed in San Jose streets so far this year, at a time when the city is seeing a sharp rise in traffic deaths. The victims were also the 13 th and 14 th pedestrians killed this year.

The driver was last spotted traveling northbound on nearby Capitol Expressway. Police said they have located the pickup involved in the crash and have taken it as evidence.

Anyone who may know Carrillo-Huizar’s whereabouts or who may have information about the case is asked to call Detective O’Brien of the SJPD Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

Tips can also be given to San Jose police anonymously through the P3TIPS mobile app, by calling 408-947-STOP (7867) or visiting svcrimestoppers.org. Police said anyone who submits information leading to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward.