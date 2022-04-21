Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (1-1) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) at Target Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday April 21, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies 44, Minnesota Timberwolves 56 (Q3 09:10)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

That no dip catch-shoot 3 is so fun to watch.

D’Angelo Russell tonight, saw Pat Connaughton do it last night – 9:02 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Wolves have DLo just hanging out around the FT line on a lot of these possessions. Trying to get a look at exactly what the defense is next time they go to it. – 9:02 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Twice the Grizzlies didn’t score for 3 minutes to start a half. Really hard to sustain any momentum that way. – 9:01 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Fourth foul on JJJ comes from clearing the lane for a Ja layup. Again, a bad start for Memphis. – 8:59 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

So happy Brandon Clarke didn’t hurt on that – 8:59 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

That free throw by Vanderbilt is the first Minnesota point since the 5:45 mark of the second quarter. – 8:57 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Jenkins starting this 3rd qtr with:

Morant, Bane, Brooks, Jackson Jr. and Clarke – 8:56 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Grizzlies start Brandon Clarke over Kyle Anderson in the 2nd half. Clarke is on KAT now. – 8:56 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Bane 3s and Grizzlies defense finally generating turnovers got Grizzlies back in it. Will home crowd summon same intensity to start second half? – 8:52 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

2nd qtr adjustments: defense and offensively, getting it inside the paint and not just settling for a three.

In the 1st qtr, Grizzlies were 2-11 PIP

In the 2nd qtr: 5-9 PIP – 8:51 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

I’m still not over the Kings losing to the T-Wolves in 04. Literally can’t stand Minnesota to this day. – 8:49 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Chuck said Minnesota Timberwolves are dumber than rocks ☠️ – 8:49 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are 4-for-18 at halftime with 11 combined points and the Grizzlies only trail by seven. – 8:48 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

1st qtr:

Grizzlies 21

Minnesota 39

2nd qtr:

Grizzlies 23

Minnesota 12 – 8:46 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Timberwolves offense, 2nd quarter:

Pat Bev – 2/4 FGs

Rest of Minnesota – 3/14 FGs – 8:46 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Ja hasnt said a word this entire time Pat Bev has been Papa Doc’ing him in his ear and now the Grizz are within single digits. we know he is storing that nuclear energy byproduct inside of himself for something im just afraid to find out for what. – 8:46 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Big adjustment from the Grizz was playing the Beverley-Ja isos like you would a normal iso by a scorer and pre-rotating some help. – 8:44 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Minnesota Offensive fouls and shot clock violation…Karl Anthony Towns going to the bench with 3 fouls… Bane hitting 3s..good way to end 2nd qtr. – 8:40 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Halftime:

Timberwolves 51 Grizzlies 44

The Grizzlies trailed by as many 26 points. Ended the 2nd quarter on a 23-4 run. A wild game of runs so far. Desmond Bane leads Memphis with 16 points. – 8:40 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The Wolves were up 47 to 21 2 minutes into the 2nd quarter.

At halftime, the score is Wolves 51, Grizzlies 44. Still got work to do. – 8:39 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Incredible defensive turnaround by the Grizzlies in that 2Q to get back in this one. Closed on a 23-4 run over the final 10:28 of the half. TWolves 26-point lead is down to 51-44. – 8:39 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

End of the first half. Minnesota leads 51-44. If I told you they’d have a 7-point lead at half you would’ve taken it, but not this way. – 8:39 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Man I love watching Xavier Tillman play defense. – 8:38 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Man this half could not have ended worse for Wolves. KAT now has 3 fouls. Offense dried up. Great response by Grizzlies when they were completely out of sorts – 8:37 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Desmond Bane giving it his all! – 8:36 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Desmond Bane is going nuclear. He’s the saving grace right now – 8:36 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Wow. Grizzlies were down 26 and now trail 51-41 with 1:58 left in the second quarter. – 8:35 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Grizzlies have cut 14 points off Minnesota’s lead in less than a quarter. – 8:34 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Wolves have lost a bit of grip and Grizzlies have it down to 12. – 8:34 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant took a knee to the nether regions. – 8:32 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Anthony Edwards appears to have hurt his left knee.

He walked off the floor under his own power and is now sitting on the ground in front of the Wolves bench being attended to by the Wolves training staff. – 8:30 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Pat Beverley has 12 points already in game 3 with T-Wolves up 51-29. He also just had his 1st dunk since joining the Wolves. Just his 5th career playoff dunk (previous 4 playoffs slams w/ #Rockets, none since 2017). Just his 13th dunk in 588 career NBA games (reg. & post-season). – 8:30 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

anthony edwards just walked over to the timberwolves bench and took a seat – 8:30 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Anthony Edwards is hurt, holding his left knee, the same one that was giving him issues during the season. – 8:29 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Grizzlies eating orange slices the team mom made during these timeouts while Pat Bev over there chewing on thumbtacks. – 8:27 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Let’s call a spade a spade: Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. have been awful in this first half. – 8:25 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

The way Pat Bev is getting in the paint you’d think he was a threat like Steph Curry flaming 3s. Can’t understand how you fail to make him a shooter/scorer. On ball D is 👎🏾 – 8:25 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

When Patrick Beverley, of all people, is hitting you with off-the-glass self-oops, it’s not your night – 8:25 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Pat Bev has turned into Gary Payton Lawd hammercy – 8:25 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Yeah so that was Patrick Beverley’s first dunk in the playoffs in five years. – 8:24 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Memphis: “We ain’t ducking no smoke.”

Minnesota in the first half: pic.twitter.com/mtKcpjNLJZ – 8:24 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

waiting for Towns to act like he got shot before callin the 3rd on jackson was gross. antics rewarded – and that was a massive call. Grizzlies have to have JJJ esp if not playin Adams at all. – 8:24 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Pat Beverley went back to Hoop Dreams 2 with that one 🤣🤣 – 8:23 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

If people want to bring up “regular season Grizzlies” than at least mention that Timberwolves were up like 45 in a regular season game against Grizzlies… they wanted the smoke – 8:22 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Patrick Beverley: 10 pts on 4-7

Ja Morant: 3 pts on 1-3 – 8:22 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Pat Bev just did the slip and slide into an alley oop to himself off the backboard. Wow. – 8:22 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Only Patrick Beverley could pull that off lol – 8:21 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Grizzlies lack of veteran leadership by example…is pronounced & conspicuous…and redundant…Where is Tony Allen and Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol when you need them!!! – 8:20 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Wolves are doing such a better job executing the game plan, forcing Memphis’ mediocre shooters to take 3s, and packing the paint vs their 2s. Grizz are 3-13 from 2, 5-16 from 3. – 8:18 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Ja goes into traffic yet again. Minnesota just walls the glass. Terrible 1/2 court possession #GrizzTwolves – 8:18 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The typical body language from these Grizzlies is not there. Hands on hips and dudes looking on in a bit of disbelief. – 8:18 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Steven Adams isn’t Memphis’ biggest problem 🤦🏾‍♂️ – 8:12 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

This game is reminiscent of these teams’ meeting in November here when the Wolves won by 43. Everything went right for the Wolves from the tip. Crowd was crazy. Memphis never responded. – 8:12 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

For the second time in 3 games, the Grizzlies look their age. – 8:12 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Wolves outscoring the Grizzlies in the paint 20-4. – 8:12 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

So, it’s pretty clear that Steven Adams is more valuable than Jokic, right? – 8:11 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Couldn’t have gone any worse for Memphis. 47-21 game with 10:25 left in the second quarter. The Timberwolves are locked in. – 8:11 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Love the confidence with which the Timberwolves play and while he wasn’t a finalist for coach of the year, Chris Finch took the Timberwolves from 23 victories last season (72-game season) to 46 victories this season (82-game season). Quite a leap. – 8:11 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Grizzlies are at their worst defensively when Ja is on the floor – 8:11 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

It is U-G-L-Y in Minnesota. – 8:10 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Patrick Beverley completing changing the complexion of the Wolves offense by consistently attacking the rim – 8:10 PM

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

minnesota PA said ‘here’s someone who is no stranger to playoff games in this building!’ and i was like ‘well this must be a female’ – 8:10 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

KAT was very excited on the bench that Pat Bev took it to Ja Morant on that last play. – 8:09 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Ja Morant not being able to contain Patrick Beverley is embarrassing. – 8:09 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Grizzlies down 20. – 8:08 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Rough 1st qtr.

Grizzlies down 39-21.

Shots not falling. Couldn’t get stops. Couldn’t get a rebound. Costly turnovers. Too many fouls. And also couldn’t get it inside. – 8:07 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 39-21.

Towns leads the way with 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Russell is up to 10 points and 4 rebounds, his first 10+ point quarter of the series and fourth in his postseason career. – 8:06 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

First quarter:

Timberwolves 39 Grizzlies 21

Timberwolves shooting 54.2% and holding Memphis to 29.2% shooting. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks each have two fouls. Ugly start for the Grizzlies. – 8:05 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

End of a tremendous first quarter for the Timberwolves, who lead 39-21. Russell with 10 points and 4 rebounds(!). He came to play and the Wolves are much better for it. – 8:05 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Hellacious first quarter by Minnesota, up 39-21 and this crowd is *hungry.* Only one Minnesota turnover. – 8:05 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Minnesota predictably brought the storm in that first quarter. Memphis did not weather it very well at all. – 8:04 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Malik Beasley hoopin – 8:03 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

After only playing 9 total minutes in Game 2, Jarred Vanderbilt has played the first 10 minutes of the 1st quarter tonight.

Tappin into his Rodman bag – 8:02 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

The @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 31-18 with 2:40 left in the first quarter.

Towns is up to 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocks, his most in a single quarter in his postseason career. – 7:59 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Helluva start for the Timberwolves. Getting out in transition early and playing excellent defense. – 7:57 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Minnesota came out blazing. Rotation is a little jumbled because Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks had to leave earlier than expected because of 2 fouls. D’Angelo Russell is hitting shots. Crowd is electric. And the Grizzlies trail 25-18. They’re weathering the storm. – 7:54 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Felt like the Grizzlies had taken the Wolves’ big punch, but then another came. Big shot by rook Ziaire Williams get it back to single digits. 25-17 Minny. – 7:53 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Grizzlies already with 8 3 attempts in 8 minutes. 4-8. That’s been big in keeping this thing from getting broken open. – 7:53 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Grizzlies sub patterns are thrown off with the foul trouble. Desmond Bane just exited and had to check back in with Dillon Brooks picking up his second foul. Ja Morant left the game about 3 minutes earlier than normal because of two fouls. – 7:51 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

That was one of the worst fouls you can commit if you’re Dillon Brooks. Totally off the ball and meaningless while the Wolves are in the bonus.

Now he has 2. That’s a big blow. – 7:50 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant out of the game in the first quarter with two fouls. – 7:49 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

5 fouls already called on the Grizzlies.

Ja Morant has 2 fouls.

7 free throw attempts for Minnesota.

& we have barely played 6 minutes into the 1st qtr. – 7:47 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Xavier Tillman is at the scorers table as the first Grizzlies sub. – 7:47 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Jaren Jackson Jr. is going to have to attack the boards like a mad man for this lineup to work. – 7:46 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

2 fouls on Ja Morant with 7:40 left in the first quarter. Looks like Taylor Jenkins is trusting him and will keep him in. Morant usually plays about the first 10 minutes of the first quarter. – 7:45 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

We might see a lot of Desmond Bane 3-point attempts this fame if they continue to double Ja Morant the way that they have. – 7:45 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Six of Memphis’ 8 field-goal attempts here have been from three-point range. – 7:44 PM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

Bane finally breaks the ice. (A metaphor that works here in Minnesota). – 7:44 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

we’re not even three minutes into this game and Pat Bev has hit Ja Morant with the “too small” twice. pic.twitter.com/QfgYZ7LvGM – 7:43 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The Grizzlies are starting Kyle Anderson over Steven Adams because they believe that gives them a better way of guarding KAT.

On the other end though, the Wolves can now take DLo off Bane and put him on Anderson. Pat Bev now on Bane (previously Ja) and Ant is taking Ja. – 7:43 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

That Patrick Beverley sequence >>>

strip

look back

Bucket

And 1 – 7:42 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

mvp chant for patrick beverley – 7:42 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Patrick Beverley is a wolverine out there. Wow. – 7:41 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

About as bad of a start as possible for the Grizzlies, minus a foul for JJJ. – 7:40 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Attacking Morant’s defense, even with Beverley. There’s an adjustment, and a good one for Minny. – 7:38 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

you all made fun of Timberwolves fans for celebrating too hard after the play-in and now this place sounds like the Roman Coliseum good job. – 7:37 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

KAT is hyped up

Grizzlies take timeout two minutes in and Towns points to his ears to get the stadium going

Wolves up 8-0 to start – 7:37 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

the environment in Minnesota looks incredible. That should be Amway in another few years – 7:37 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Timeout Memphis as the @Minnesota Timberwolves have opened an 8-0 lead with 10:01 left in the first quarter.

Beverley has 4 points to lead the way.

Russell has 3 points and 2 assists so far. – 7:37 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

This place is rocking and the Timberwolves players are feeding off of it. 8-0 start for the Timberwolves. – 7:36 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

A perfect start for the Timberwolves, who lead 8-0 2 minutes in. Timeout Memphis. – 7:36 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Four possessions for the Grizzlies: Three long 3-pointers and one layup blocked at the rim. 8-0.

Timeout. – 7:36 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant hearing loud boos when he touches the ball. Haven’t seen too much of that on the road until now – 7:35 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Pat Bev going right at Ja. – 7:35 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Memphis not even bothering with the Adams experiment tonight. He’s not starting. Kyle Anderson is. – 7:28 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

FIRST FIVE OUT VS @Minnesota Timberwolves

🥷 @Ja Morant

🎯 @Desmond Bane

🦹‍♂️ @Dillon Brooks

⏪ @KyleAnderson5

🦄 @jarenjacksonjr

@Verizon | #MemThis pic.twitter.com/a9M0A337Qm – 7:22 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Grizzlies starting Kyle Anderson instead of Steven Adams. Will be up to Towns to make quick decisions when he’s doubled … and stay out of foul trouble. – 7:19 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Kyle Anderson will start for the Grizzlies along with Morant, Bane, Brooks and Jackson. Same lineup Memphis used to start the 2nd half of Game 2. – 7:16 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Grizz starters:

Brooks

Jackson

Bane

Morant

…

Anderson – 7:16 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Kyle Anderson is starting today in place of Steven Adams – 7:16 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Grizzlies Game 3

McDaniels over 11.5 points + rebounds + assists

Beasley over 3.0 rebounds

Vanderbilt under 4.5 points + under 5.5 rebounds

Williams over 4.5 points

Towns over 1.5 made 3s – 6:37 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Feels to me like if Steven Adams was going to be starting, Taylor Jenkins would have said so. The fact that he’s leaving it late makes me think he will not be starting, and probably won’t be playing. It would just be a token start anyway; it’s not Senior Night, no time for that. – 6:26 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Taylor Jenkins declines to reveal his starting lineup before he has to submit it. But Xavier Tillman did say this morning he knows he’ll play tonight. I’d bet on a repeat of Game 2’s second-half adjustment. – 6:05 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

With Jordan Poole, Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards all taking the floor tonight, some pre-game reading on the four young guards who have been the story of the first round so far:

theathletic.com/3260057/2022/0… – 5:41 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

Game Day from Minneapolis!! 🏀🔥 The series is tied up between The Grizzlies and The Timberwolves- On the call for Game 3 as analyst alongside my partner @Sean Kelley tonight on @ESPNRadio! #NBAPlayoffs 🏀🙌🏽☺️🤓 – 5:35 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Was looking through the TV guide to see which channel will have the Grizzlies-Timberwolves game on here and all of the sports channels in Toronto will be broadcasting hockey 🙃 – 5:23 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

The full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with Noah Croom is available on @getcallin here: callin.com/link/jixuXAraKC

Really interesting conversation about NBA expansion, NIL wars, and the fun, young Timberwolves. – 5:12 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Will the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves combine for over or under 237 points tonight?

(Odds via @FDSportsbook) – 4:46 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

We’ll talk to Taylor Jenkins in an hour to get a better idea, but to no surprise, Xavier Tillman Sr. said “I’ll be playing” in terms of his Game 3 role. So either an even larger rotation (11-man), reduced Steven Adams role or a possible lineup change. – 4:44 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

CJ McCollum pointed out that his 1st #NBA playoff start didn’t come until his 3rd season (2015 at Mem). He never played more than 8 minutes in playoff game prior to that. By comparison, #Pelicans rookies Jones, Murphy, Alvarado have already logged 76, 42 and 32 mins in Phx series – 4:14 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Donovan Mitchell Home Playoff games

45 v. LA Clippers on 16 of 30 shooting

37 v. LA Clippers on 15 of 29 shooting

30 pts, 10 ast v. Memphis is Clinching Game 5

31 v. Houston in Game 4 in 2019

34 v. Houston in Game 3 in 2019

38 in Game 6 clincher v. OKC in 2018

Let’s Go !!!!! pic.twitter.com/iUDMbwiZ3N – 4:04 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2004, the @Minnesota Timberwolves Kevin Garnett had 20 points, 22 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 95-81 win over the Nuggets in their first-round series.

Garnett is one of only seven players in NBA history to record at least 20p/20r/10a in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/8rj9WY8Fr8 – 4:01 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Tonight’s @kzprovisioning Game 3 Media Meal:

Blackened Chicken

Roasted baby carrots, honey and herbs

Rustic garlic mashed potatoes

Eggplant Parmesan

Penne Puttanesca

Salad Bar

Focaccia

@BellecourBakery crepe cake, caramel cake, chocolate mousse, assorted cookies – 4:00 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Shoutout to the @Twins. Scheduled a tour of the ballpark today, but unfortunately the guide had an emergency and no showed.

As an apology, the team refunded the tour AND gave nice seats for the game tomorrow night. That’s how you take care of people. Minnesota nice, indeed. – 3:46 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

reporter: “are you guys looking to steal one here?”

ja morant: “i’m looking to steal two. we got game three and four here, right? there go your answer right there.” – 3:36 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NFL schedule, with dates and times and TV info, to be released May 12. Besides AFC East teams twice, Dolphins are home vs. Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Green Bay, Minnesota and Houston. Dolphins play on the road at Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, San Francisco and Chargers. – 3:34 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

“Can’t be happy with 1 win. The job’s not done.”

@Michael Wallace | @Kyle Anderson pic.twitter.com/oPu7HO5cMY – 3:19 PM

Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck

MikeCheck: Road-ready Grizzlies relying on bench boost to reclaim control of series grindcitymedia.com/2022/04/21/mik… – 1:57 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Interesting comment from Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels while discussing how difficult it is to defend Ja Morant:

“It kind of seems like he’s as tall as us with just how high he jumps when he gets past you. So try to keep him in front. He jumps so high, it’s like he’s 6-10.” – 1:36 PM

