Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Memphis Grizzlies (1-1) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) at Target Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday April 21, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 44, Minnesota Timberwolves 56 (Q3 09:10)
That no dip catch-shoot 3 is so fun to watch.
D’Angelo Russell tonight, saw Pat Connaughton do it last night – 9:02 PM
Wolves have DLo just hanging out around the FT line on a lot of these possessions. Trying to get a look at exactly what the defense is next time they go to it. – 9:02 PM
Twice the Grizzlies didn’t score for 3 minutes to start a half. Really hard to sustain any momentum that way. – 9:01 PM
Fourth foul on JJJ comes from clearing the lane for a Ja layup. Again, a bad start for Memphis. – 8:59 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
So happy Brandon Clarke didn’t hurt on that – 8:59 PM
That free throw by Vanderbilt is the first Minnesota point since the 5:45 mark of the second quarter. – 8:57 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jenkins starting this 3rd qtr with:
Morant, Bane, Brooks, Jackson Jr. and Clarke – 8:56 PM
Grizzlies start Brandon Clarke over Kyle Anderson in the 2nd half. Clarke is on KAT now. – 8:56 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Bane 3s and Grizzlies defense finally generating turnovers got Grizzlies back in it. Will home crowd summon same intensity to start second half? – 8:52 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
2nd qtr adjustments: defense and offensively, getting it inside the paint and not just settling for a three.
In the 1st qtr, Grizzlies were 2-11 PIP
In the 2nd qtr: 5-9 PIP – 8:51 PM
I’m still not over the Kings losing to the T-Wolves in 04. Literally can’t stand Minnesota to this day. – 8:49 PM
Chuck said Minnesota Timberwolves are dumber than rocks ☠️ – 8:49 PM
Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are 4-for-18 at halftime with 11 combined points and the Grizzlies only trail by seven. – 8:48 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
1st qtr:
Grizzlies 21
Minnesota 39
2nd qtr:
Grizzlies 23
Minnesota 12 – 8:46 PM
Timberwolves offense, 2nd quarter:
Pat Bev – 2/4 FGs
Rest of Minnesota – 3/14 FGs – 8:46 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Ja hasnt said a word this entire time Pat Bev has been Papa Doc’ing him in his ear and now the Grizz are within single digits. we know he is storing that nuclear energy byproduct inside of himself for something im just afraid to find out for what. – 8:46 PM
Big adjustment from the Grizz was playing the Beverley-Ja isos like you would a normal iso by a scorer and pre-rotating some help. – 8:44 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Minnesota Offensive fouls and shot clock violation…Karl Anthony Towns going to the bench with 3 fouls… Bane hitting 3s..good way to end 2nd qtr. – 8:40 PM
23-4 run to end the half. yesssir. pic.twitter.com/485UZjvjcJ – 8:40 PM
Halftime:
Timberwolves 51 Grizzlies 44
The Grizzlies trailed by as many 26 points. Ended the 2nd quarter on a 23-4 run. A wild game of runs so far. Desmond Bane leads Memphis with 16 points. – 8:40 PM
The Wolves were up 47 to 21 2 minutes into the 2nd quarter.
At halftime, the score is Wolves 51, Grizzlies 44. Still got work to do. – 8:39 PM
Incredible defensive turnaround by the Grizzlies in that 2Q to get back in this one. Closed on a 23-4 run over the final 10:28 of the half. TWolves 26-point lead is down to 51-44. – 8:39 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
End of the first half. Minnesota leads 51-44. If I told you they’d have a 7-point lead at half you would’ve taken it, but not this way. – 8:39 PM
Man I love watching Xavier Tillman play defense. – 8:38 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Man this half could not have ended worse for Wolves. KAT now has 3 fouls. Offense dried up. Great response by Grizzlies when they were completely out of sorts – 8:37 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Desmond Bane giving it his all! – 8:36 PM
Desmond Bane is going nuclear. He’s the saving grace right now – 8:36 PM
Wow. Grizzlies were down 26 and now trail 51-41 with 1:58 left in the second quarter. – 8:35 PM
17-3 RUN. – 8:35 PM
Grizzlies have cut 14 points off Minnesota’s lead in less than a quarter. – 8:34 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves have lost a bit of grip and Grizzlies have it down to 12. – 8:34 PM
Ja Morant took a knee to the nether regions. – 8:32 PM
keep fighting gang. 13-4 run. – 8:31 PM
Anthony Edwards appears to have hurt his left knee.
He walked off the floor under his own power and is now sitting on the ground in front of the Wolves bench being attended to by the Wolves training staff. – 8:30 PM
Pat Beverley has 12 points already in game 3 with T-Wolves up 51-29. He also just had his 1st dunk since joining the Wolves. Just his 5th career playoff dunk (previous 4 playoffs slams w/ #Rockets, none since 2017). Just his 13th dunk in 588 career NBA games (reg. & post-season). – 8:30 PM
anthony edwards just walked over to the timberwolves bench and took a seat – 8:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards is hurt, holding his left knee, the same one that was giving him issues during the season. – 8:29 PM
Grizzlies eating orange slices the team mom made during these timeouts while Pat Bev over there chewing on thumbtacks. – 8:27 PM
Let’s call a spade a spade: Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. have been awful in this first half. – 8:25 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
The way Pat Bev is getting in the paint you’d think he was a threat like Steph Curry flaming 3s. Can’t understand how you fail to make him a shooter/scorer. On ball D is 👎🏾 – 8:25 PM
When Patrick Beverley, of all people, is hitting you with off-the-glass self-oops, it’s not your night – 8:25 PM
Pat Bev has turned into Gary Payton Lawd hammercy – 8:25 PM
Yeah so that was Patrick Beverley’s first dunk in the playoffs in five years. – 8:24 PM
Memphis: “We ain’t ducking no smoke.”
Minnesota in the first half: pic.twitter.com/mtKcpjNLJZ – 8:24 PM
waiting for Towns to act like he got shot before callin the 3rd on jackson was gross. antics rewarded – and that was a massive call. Grizzlies have to have JJJ esp if not playin Adams at all. – 8:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
PATRICK BEVERLEY.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Pat Beverley went back to Hoop Dreams 2 with that one 🤣🤣 – 8:23 PM
If people want to bring up “regular season Grizzlies” than at least mention that Timberwolves were up like 45 in a regular season game against Grizzlies… they wanted the smoke – 8:22 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Patrick Beverley: 10 pts on 4-7
Ja Morant: 3 pts on 1-3 – 8:22 PM
Pat Bev just did the slip and slide into an alley oop to himself off the backboard. Wow. – 8:22 PM
Only Patrick Beverley could pull that off lol – 8:21 PM
Grizzlies lack of veteran leadership by example…is pronounced & conspicuous…and redundant…Where is Tony Allen and Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol when you need them!!! – 8:20 PM
Wolves are doing such a better job executing the game plan, forcing Memphis’ mediocre shooters to take 3s, and packing the paint vs their 2s. Grizz are 3-13 from 2, 5-16 from 3. – 8:18 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Ja goes into traffic yet again. Minnesota just walls the glass. Terrible 1/2 court possession #GrizzTwolves – 8:18 PM
The typical body language from these Grizzlies is not there. Hands on hips and dudes looking on in a bit of disbelief. – 8:18 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Steven Adams isn’t Memphis’ biggest problem 🤦🏾♂️ – 8:12 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
This game is reminiscent of these teams’ meeting in November here when the Wolves won by 43. Everything went right for the Wolves from the tip. Crowd was crazy. Memphis never responded. – 8:12 PM
For the second time in 3 games, the Grizzlies look their age. – 8:12 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Wolves outscoring the Grizzlies in the paint 20-4. – 8:12 PM
So, it’s pretty clear that Steven Adams is more valuable than Jokic, right? – 8:11 PM
Couldn’t have gone any worse for Memphis. 47-21 game with 10:25 left in the second quarter. The Timberwolves are locked in. – 8:11 PM
Love the confidence with which the Timberwolves play and while he wasn’t a finalist for coach of the year, Chris Finch took the Timberwolves from 23 victories last season (72-game season) to 46 victories this season (82-game season). Quite a leap. – 8:11 PM
Grizzlies are at their worst defensively when Ja is on the floor – 8:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
It is U-G-L-Y in Minnesota. – 8:10 PM
Patrick Beverley completing changing the complexion of the Wolves offense by consistently attacking the rim – 8:10 PM
minnesota PA said ‘here’s someone who is no stranger to playoff games in this building!’ and i was like ‘well this must be a female’ – 8:10 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
KAT was very excited on the bench that Pat Bev took it to Ja Morant on that last play. – 8:09 PM
Ja Morant not being able to contain Patrick Beverley is embarrassing. – 8:09 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Grizzlies down 20. – 8:08 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Rough 1st qtr.
Grizzlies down 39-21.
Shots not falling. Couldn’t get stops. Couldn’t get a rebound. Costly turnovers. Too many fouls. And also couldn’t get it inside. – 8:07 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 39-21.
Towns leads the way with 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocks.
Russell is up to 10 points and 4 rebounds, his first 10+ point quarter of the series and fourth in his postseason career. – 8:06 PM
PLENTY of basketball left.
🐻 : 21 | 🐺 : 39
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/nEpTmCbpLD – 8:05 PM
First quarter:
Timberwolves 39 Grizzlies 21
Timberwolves shooting 54.2% and holding Memphis to 29.2% shooting. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks each have two fouls. Ugly start for the Grizzlies. – 8:05 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
End of a tremendous first quarter for the Timberwolves, who lead 39-21. Russell with 10 points and 4 rebounds(!). He came to play and the Wolves are much better for it. – 8:05 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Hellacious first quarter by Minnesota, up 39-21 and this crowd is *hungry.* Only one Minnesota turnover. – 8:05 PM
Minnesota predictably brought the storm in that first quarter. Memphis did not weather it very well at all. – 8:04 PM
Malik Beasley hoopin – 8:03 PM
After only playing 9 total minutes in Game 2, Jarred Vanderbilt has played the first 10 minutes of the 1st quarter tonight.
Tappin into his Rodman bag – 8:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 31-18 with 2:40 left in the first quarter.
Towns is up to 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocks, his most in a single quarter in his postseason career. – 7:59 PM
z ball. corner pocket.
@MemphisTravel | #MEMTHIS pic.twitter.com/65hcWTxj3d – 7:58 PM
Helluva start for the Timberwolves. Getting out in transition early and playing excellent defense. – 7:57 PM
Minnesota came out blazing. Rotation is a little jumbled because Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks had to leave earlier than expected because of 2 fouls. D’Angelo Russell is hitting shots. Crowd is electric. And the Grizzlies trail 25-18. They’re weathering the storm. – 7:54 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Felt like the Grizzlies had taken the Wolves’ big punch, but then another came. Big shot by rook Ziaire Williams get it back to single digits. 25-17 Minny. – 7:53 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Grizzlies already with 8 3 attempts in 8 minutes. 4-8. That’s been big in keeping this thing from getting broken open. – 7:53 PM
Grizzlies sub patterns are thrown off with the foul trouble. Desmond Bane just exited and had to check back in with Dillon Brooks picking up his second foul. Ja Morant left the game about 3 minutes earlier than normal because of two fouls. – 7:51 PM
That was one of the worst fouls you can commit if you’re Dillon Brooks. Totally off the ball and meaningless while the Wolves are in the bonus.
Now he has 2. That’s a big blow. – 7:50 PM
Ja Morant out of the game in the first quarter with two fouls. – 7:49 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
5 fouls already called on the Grizzlies.
Ja Morant has 2 fouls.
7 free throw attempts for Minnesota.
& we have barely played 6 minutes into the 1st qtr. – 7:47 PM
Xavier Tillman is at the scorers table as the first Grizzlies sub. – 7:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Jaren Jackson Jr. is going to have to attack the boards like a mad man for this lineup to work. – 7:46 PM
2 fouls on Ja Morant with 7:40 left in the first quarter. Looks like Taylor Jenkins is trusting him and will keep him in. Morant usually plays about the first 10 minutes of the first quarter. – 7:45 PM
We might see a lot of Desmond Bane 3-point attempts this fame if they continue to double Ja Morant the way that they have. – 7:45 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Six of Memphis’ 8 field-goal attempts here have been from three-point range. – 7:44 PM
Bane finally breaks the ice. (A metaphor that works here in Minnesota). – 7:44 PM
we’re not even three minutes into this game and Pat Bev has hit Ja Morant with the “too small” twice. pic.twitter.com/QfgYZ7LvGM – 7:43 PM
The Grizzlies are starting Kyle Anderson over Steven Adams because they believe that gives them a better way of guarding KAT.
On the other end though, the Wolves can now take DLo off Bane and put him on Anderson. Pat Bev now on Bane (previously Ja) and Ant is taking Ja. – 7:43 PM
That Patrick Beverley sequence >>>
strip
look back
Bucket
And 1 – 7:42 PM
mvp chant for patrick beverley – 7:42 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Patrick Beverley is a wolverine out there. Wow. – 7:41 PM
About as bad of a start as possible for the Grizzlies, minus a foul for JJJ. – 7:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Attacking Morant’s defense, even with Beverley. There’s an adjustment, and a good one for Minny. – 7:38 PM
you all made fun of Timberwolves fans for celebrating too hard after the play-in and now this place sounds like the Roman Coliseum good job. – 7:37 PM
KAT is hyped up
Grizzlies take timeout two minutes in and Towns points to his ears to get the stadium going
Wolves up 8-0 to start – 7:37 PM
the environment in Minnesota looks incredible. That should be Amway in another few years – 7:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout Memphis as the @Minnesota Timberwolves have opened an 8-0 lead with 10:01 left in the first quarter.
Beverley has 4 points to lead the way.
Russell has 3 points and 2 assists so far. – 7:37 PM
This place is rocking and the Timberwolves players are feeding off of it. 8-0 start for the Timberwolves. – 7:36 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
A perfect start for the Timberwolves, who lead 8-0 2 minutes in. Timeout Memphis. – 7:36 PM
Four possessions for the Grizzlies: Three long 3-pointers and one layup blocked at the rim. 8-0.
Timeout. – 7:36 PM
Ja Morant hearing loud boos when he touches the ball. Haven’t seen too much of that on the road until now – 7:35 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Pat Bev going right at Ja. – 7:35 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Memphis not even bothering with the Adams experiment tonight. He’s not starting. Kyle Anderson is. – 7:28 PM
FIRST FIVE OUT VS @Minnesota Timberwolves
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
⏪ @KyleAnderson5
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
@Verizon | #MemThis pic.twitter.com/a9M0A337Qm – 7:22 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Grizzlies starting Kyle Anderson instead of Steven Adams. Will be up to Towns to make quick decisions when he’s doubled … and stay out of foul trouble. – 7:19 PM
Kyle Anderson will start for the Grizzlies along with Morant, Bane, Brooks and Jackson. Same lineup Memphis used to start the 2nd half of Game 2. – 7:16 PM
Grizz starters:
Brooks
Jackson
Bane
Morant
…
Anderson – 7:16 PM
Kyle Anderson is starting today in place of Steven Adams – 7:16 PM
counting down the seconds…
@Take5_OilChange | #MemThis pic.twitter.com/NMGTuCdzSB – 6:54 PM
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Grizzlies Game 3
McDaniels over 11.5 points + rebounds + assists
Beasley over 3.0 rebounds
Vanderbilt under 4.5 points + under 5.5 rebounds
Williams over 4.5 points
Towns over 1.5 made 3s – 6:37 PM
puttin on for the city 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ixQmLl8XZ2 – 6:27 PM
Feels to me like if Steven Adams was going to be starting, Taylor Jenkins would have said so. The fact that he’s leaving it late makes me think he will not be starting, and probably won’t be playing. It would just be a token start anyway; it’s not Senior Night, no time for that. – 6:26 PM
you see where he’s pulling from?
yeah that’s money. pic.twitter.com/8xfaadYLR9 – 6:19 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Taylor Jenkins declines to reveal his starting lineup before he has to submit it. But Xavier Tillman did say this morning he knows he’ll play tonight. I’d bet on a repeat of Game 2’s second-half adjustment. – 6:05 PM
90 minutes ‘til tip. pic.twitter.com/6c9jYyMOgb – 6:00 PM
tie dye 12 🥷 pic.twitter.com/9EiLzh4h6u – 5:55 PM
apple valley stand up. pic.twitter.com/7xwmjsMUQx – 5:42 PM
With Jordan Poole, Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards all taking the floor tonight, some pre-game reading on the four young guards who have been the story of the first round so far:
theathletic.com/3260057/2022/0… – 5:41 PM
Game Day from Minneapolis!! 🏀🔥 The series is tied up between The Grizzlies and The Timberwolves- On the call for Game 3 as analyst alongside my partner @Sean Kelley tonight on @ESPNRadio! #NBAPlayoffs 🏀🙌🏽☺️🤓 – 5:35 PM
degeneration x. pic.twitter.com/zI9cxyzQiy – 5:35 PM
take notice @leaguefits pic.twitter.com/nDk1mHMN5J – 5:29 PM
Was looking through the TV guide to see which channel will have the Grizzlies-Timberwolves game on here and all of the sports channels in Toronto will be broadcasting hockey 🙃 – 5:23 PM
The full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with Noah Croom is available on @getcallin here: callin.com/link/jixuXAraKC
Really interesting conversation about NBA expansion, NIL wars, and the fun, young Timberwolves. – 5:12 PM
Will the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves combine for over or under 237 points tonight?
(Odds via @FDSportsbook) – 4:46 PM
We’ll talk to Taylor Jenkins in an hour to get a better idea, but to no surprise, Xavier Tillman Sr. said “I’ll be playing” in terms of his Game 3 role. So either an even larger rotation (11-man), reduced Steven Adams role or a possible lineup change. – 4:44 PM
you pulling up the watch party tonight?
https://t.co/wHGTifTdg4 pic.twitter.com/1ocPYAfiOt – 4:44 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum pointed out that his 1st #NBA playoff start didn’t come until his 3rd season (2015 at Mem). He never played more than 8 minutes in playoff game prior to that. By comparison, #Pelicans rookies Jones, Murphy, Alvarado have already logged 76, 42 and 32 mins in Phx series – 4:14 PM
Donovan Mitchell Home Playoff games
45 v. LA Clippers on 16 of 30 shooting
37 v. LA Clippers on 15 of 29 shooting
30 pts, 10 ast v. Memphis is Clinching Game 5
31 v. Houston in Game 4 in 2019
34 v. Houston in Game 3 in 2019
38 in Game 6 clincher v. OKC in 2018
Let’s Go !!!!! pic.twitter.com/iUDMbwiZ3N – 4:04 PM
📍𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘾𝙍𝙄𝘽 pic.twitter.com/g7ikTtkFwl – 4:04 PM
📅 On this day in 2004, the @Minnesota Timberwolves Kevin Garnett had 20 points, 22 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 95-81 win over the Nuggets in their first-round series.
Garnett is one of only seven players in NBA history to record at least 20p/20r/10a in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/8rj9WY8Fr8 – 4:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning Game 3 Media Meal:
Blackened Chicken
Roasted baby carrots, honey and herbs
Rustic garlic mashed potatoes
Eggplant Parmesan
Penne Puttanesca
Salad Bar
Focaccia
@BellecourBakery crepe cake, caramel cake, chocolate mousse, assorted cookies – 4:00 PM
Shoutout to the @Twins. Scheduled a tour of the ballpark today, but unfortunately the guide had an emergency and no showed.
As an apology, the team refunded the tour AND gave nice seats for the game tomorrow night. That’s how you take care of people. Minnesota nice, indeed. – 3:46 PM
reporter: “are you guys looking to steal one here?”
ja morant: “i’m looking to steal two. we got game three and four here, right? there go your answer right there.” – 3:36 PM
NFL schedule, with dates and times and TV info, to be released May 12. Besides AFC East teams twice, Dolphins are home vs. Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Green Bay, Minnesota and Houston. Dolphins play on the road at Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, San Francisco and Chargers. – 3:34 PM
“Can’t be happy with 1 win. The job’s not done.”
@Michael Wallace | @Kyle Anderson pic.twitter.com/oPu7HO5cMY – 3:19 PM
MikeCheck: Road-ready Grizzlies relying on bench boost to reclaim control of series grindcitymedia.com/2022/04/21/mik… – 1:57 PM
the countdown….. pic.twitter.com/Nt6TVb9BO0 – 1:40 PM
Interesting comment from Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels while discussing how difficult it is to defend Ja Morant:
“It kind of seems like he’s as tall as us with just how high he jumps when he gets past you. So try to keep him in front. He jumps so high, it’s like he’s 6-10.” – 1:36 PM
