Premier League

Burnley defeats Southampton 2-0

By Allen Gunn
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelegation-threatened Burnely picked up a vital three points in their fight for survival at the expense of Southampton at Turf Moor on Thursday. Connor Roberts scored his first goal for Burnley whilst Nathan Collins added a tally on the stroke of half-time in a 2-0 win — the first without the...

SB Nation

Manchester City v Watford – Stats and Facts

Manchester City welcome Watford to Etihad Stadium on Saturday, looking to continue their excellent record against the struggling Hornets. City have won the last seven matches in all competitions at home to Watford, with the last meeting ending with not only City’s biggest win over Watford, but also their biggest Premier League victory. That 8-0 win in September 2019 saw the blues also become the first team to score five times in the first 20 minutes of a Premier League match, surpassing Arsenal’s record of four over the same time period, ironically against the blues at Maine Road.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Leicester City v Aston Villa

The loss to Tottenham Hotspur wasn’t unexpected, but the 4-0 drubbing arguably was. Moving on to this week, Aston Villa face off against Leicester City and the presumption is another tough match. The Foxes currently sit 9th in the table compared to Villa’s 15th, though Villa won the prior outing 2-1 on December 5th. The previous three matches for Leicester included a win at home (2-1) over Crystal Palace, a loss at Newcastle (2-1), and a draw at Everton (1-1). Players to look out for include Youri Tielemans in central midfield, and James Maddison and Harvey Barnes in attacking midfield. Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi are the notable names of those sitting out for Leicester this weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur Match Threads

Join Cartilage Free Captain for some awesome discussion whenever a Spurs match is on. There will be some emotions in this match. Spurs return home to take on the Gulls. They’re all must-wins from here on out. By Dustin George-Miller April 3. A six-pointer before the international break. By...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton

Brighton welcome back Leandro Trossard after a brief illness saw him miss the midweek trip to Manchester City. Steven Alzate has recovered from a virus and could be involved while Yves Bissouma serves the final game of a two-match suspension. Southampton appear to have no new injury concerns after their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Liverpool beats Everton 2-0 in derby, quad bid still alive

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool’s 2-0 victory in a frantic 240th Merseyside derby on Sunday kept its quadruple bid on track while pushing Everton slightly closer to a first relegation in 71 years. Andrew Robertson’s second goal of the season produced the vital breakthrough after 62 minutes of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Puzzling 1-1 Draw With Leicester City

For the opening 15 minutes of Wednesday’s match against Leicester City, the Blues played as though still warming up. They were disjointed, sluggish, miles off in their attempts to press and unable to string together anything meaningful on the rare occasions they were able to get hold of the ball. The visitors were in on goal only 30 seconds from the kick-off, nine straight passes and Ricardo Pereira putting Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in with a pinpoint through-ball, only Seamus Coleman’s last man challenge preventing a marvellous early chance for the impressive 23-year old midfielder. The Foxes didn’t have to wait long to open the scoring, in the fifth minute Harvey Barnes firing home from close range after Kelechi Iheanacho’s blocked effort fell kindly for him, Everton being cut apart with ease down their left flank. Leicester didn’t really pursue their advantage over the next ten minutes, seemingly content to pass the ball smoothly, easily evading their opponents’ efforts at closing down. The visiting fans could clearly be heard over the silenced Goodison Park faithful, even throwing in the occasional “ole’” for good measure, so outclassed were the Toffees.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool vs Everton: Match Preview | Toffees up against it as they make daunting trip to Anfield

Ever feel like this is all a Truman Show simulation designed to push Evertonians to the limit?. Because I’m not sure even Ed Harris could come up with a scenario where Everton, battling relegation with the worst away record in the league, travel to Liverpool, battling to win the lot with the best home record in the league, knowing they could be in the relegation zone by kick-off if Burnley win again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Brentford 0-0 Tottenham: Spurs' top-four hopes suffer blow

Tottenham's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League suffered a setback as they were held to a goalless draw by Brentford, with Bees midfielder Christian Eriksen impressing against his former club. The Denmark midfielder, facing Spurs for the first time since he left for Inter Milan in January 2020, was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Premier League
SB Nation

Everton at Liverpool: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Keane & Holgate start, Godfrey injured

Update: Ben Godfrey has been injured in the warm-ups and will be replaced in the starting XI by Michael Keane. Despite dropping points at home to Leicester City, Everton’s Premier League future is still in their own hands as they have a game in hand over Burnley and sit a point ahead too. However, while the Clarets host Wolves today and then go to Watford next weekend, the Toffees have a short trip to Anfield before welcoming European champions Chelsea next Sunday. Leeds have played a game more than the Toffees but are four points ahead, so they are not quite out of the mire yet either.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City Claim Premier League 2 Crown

Manchester City’s Under 23 team have been confirmed as Premier League 2 champions for the second consecutive season after a 3-1 victory at Leeds United. Goals from Kayky, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap saw the blues recover from conceding an early goal to keep the title in Manchester. Sitting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Every Burnley player was at the races'

Former Premier League full-back Stephen Warnock praised "an all-round brilliant display" as Burnley saw off Southampton at Turf Moor. Caretaker manager Mike Jackson has overseen a win and a draw in the two games since Sean Dyche left the club to move within one point of safety with six to play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Instant reaction | Battling Blues beaten

Goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi settled a spicy Merseyside derby, but despite the result going as we expected Everton can at least take something from a spirited display at Anfield. The Toffees held Liverpool at bay for more than an hour and were proving a threat on the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Paul Pogba might leave Manchester. Should Newcastle gamble on him?

We’re hours past Manchester United’s announcement of Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils' next manager. Not the most surprising news out there, of course, as the Dutchman was discussed earlier this season before current interim caretaker Ralf Rangnick took the reins of the once-great Manchester club. While...
UEFA
SkySports

Brighton 2-2 Southampton: James Ward-Prowse stunners rescue a point for Saints

James Ward-Prowse scored twice from range to haul Southampton to a 2-2 draw with Brighton, who are still without a win at home in 2022. Graham Potter's men edged two goals ahead courtesy of an early Danny Welbeck strike and a Mohammed Salisu own goal but Saints skipper Ward-Prowse scored his 14th Premier League free-kick and then made it 2-2 with another fantastic effort.
PREMIER LEAGUE

