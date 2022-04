Bouncing, bouncing, bouncing. Always with the bouncing. Before games. During them. After them. Outside on the driveway. Inside the house. Even in his bedroom. The constant dribbling of the basketball at his Adamstown home, or anywhere else, was perhaps a sign that a switch had flipped within Noah Batchelor once he hit a certain stage just before high school. No more lacrosse. No more football. No track. None of those other sports that helped him hone his splendid athleticism.

ADAMSTOWN, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO