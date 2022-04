Netflix has now lost more than $50 billion USD in market cap since it published its Q1 financials. On Wednesday during an earnings call, the streaming giant reported a net loss for the first time since October of 2011, causing investors and shareholders to sell off its shares at an alarming rate. By the end of the day, Netflix’s stock price dropped a staggering 35%, marking the biggest fall for the company since 2004 and one of the biggest single-day losses in the stock exchange’s history, equating to roughly $54 billion USD.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO