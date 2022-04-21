ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

EPA testing underway in key step to Billings Superfund site cleanup

By Casey Conlon
Q2 News
Q2 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQ01G_0fGUvXN800

Bridget Williams and her team have been visiting Billings parks a lot lately.

The group brings large metal canisters into parks across the city and collects them 24 hours later to gather air samples. The project is funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and is part of its investigation into a Billings Superfund site trying to determine the extent of harmful tetrachloroethylene (PCE) vapors in the atmosphere and soil.

Their latest recovery was at South Park Thursday.

"We’re trying to get a good sample of what regular air would look like," Williams, an EPA Remedial Superfund Project Manager, said. "Air that doesn’t have contaminated solvents in it. Ideally, this will be a clean sample."

Photo courtesy ARCGIS
The PCE Superfund site spans 855 acres between central and downtown Billings.

South Park falls outside of the 850-acre Superfund site that spans three miles of downtown and central Billings. So Williams hopes the California lab that analyzes these containers will give her the all-clear.

The tests she’s really focused on are in people’s homes throughout the affected area.

"We’ve been receiving lots of phone calls from citizens, volunteering their homes to be tested," Williams said.

CASEY CONLON / MTN News
Metal canisters have been placed across Billings parks by the EPA to collect air samples as part of an investigation into the city's Superfund site.

"This is a real thing that will not cost any residents a dime, and will make a real difference long-term," added Billings City Council member Danny Choriki.

The area falls mainly within Choriki’s Ward 3, including the original 1960's laundromat site on Central Avenue and Seventh Street West where the PCE seeped into the ground. This first session has had plenty of volunteers.

"Anytime when you’ve got something coming out of the ground that could cause problems with your kidney, liver, possibly cancers, a number of people are very concerned," Choriki said. "One person was getting constant headaches, and he was very close to the center of the site, so he decided he had to move."

Williams says they’ll test 150 more this summer. That’s not enough data to complete the project, but after nearly 30 years of concern, she says they can’t wait anymore. If they find PCE readings in homes, the solution is one many homeowners are familiar with.

"It's as simple as installing a radon mitigation system," Williams said. "The solvent chemicals that are potentially coming up through the ground into people's homes, it's exactly like radon."

"Knowing that there is a proven track of something very similar being done, and very commercially affordable, I think does ease some people’s minds," Choriki added.

CASEY CONLON / MTN News
Signs warn people not to touch metal canisters places in parks across Billings by the EPA because of ongoing air sample collections in an investigation into the Billings Superfund site.

The Superfund delegation means the cleanup will be federally funded. For Choriki and residents, it more importantly means these four words.

"The end is near.”

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

EPA Plans Tool to Help Track Environmental Equity Investments

The EPA is building an online “dashboard” to help community advocates and others more easily track federal investments by the Biden administration that are supposed to benefit disadvantaged communities, an agency official said Wednesday. The dashboard’s development comes as environmental justice advocates and others question how to gauge...
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

EPA floats options to curb gas plant carbon emissions

EPA tipped its hand today on the kinds of control options it is considering for a future rule to meaningfully curb carbon pollution from new natural gas power plants. The agency released a white paper seeking public comment for efficiency measures and carbon control technologies that could form the basis of the rule, which is expected to be proposed later this year.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Society
Billings, MT
Government
State
California State
Local
Montana Society
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
WMDT.com

Georgetown Site added to Federal Superfund list

GEORGETOWN, De- The first step to groundwater clean-up took place today in Georgetown Friday afternoon. Senator Tom Carper held a conference at a new federal superfund site, that was originally used for chemical dumping from a laundromat that contaminated the ground, and water sources nearby. Senator Carper tells 47 ABC,...
GEORGETOWN, DE
eenews.net

BLM on pace to exceed 25K-megawatt renewable energy goal

The Biden administration says it’s set to approve dozens of commercial-scale solar, wind and geothermal power projects capable of producing enough electricity to power millions of homes by the end of 2025. The Interior Department, in a report submitted to Congress that was dated last month but released today,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#South Park#Billings Superfund#Pce#Arcgis
allthatsinteresting.com

New DNA Analysis Reveals That A California Tribe Was Erroneously Declared ‘Extinct’ 100 Years Ago

Scientists tested the DNA of modern-day members of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe against remains dating as far back as 2,000 years and found a high level of genetic continuity. Before Spanish conquistadors arrived in California, the region was home to more than one million Native Americans. That number dwindled so rapidly that by the 1920s fewer than 20,000 Indigenous people were left alive, and many tribes, including the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe, were officially declared “extinct.” Fortunately, new research begs to differ.
SCIENCE
country1037fm.com

Gasoline Was 39 Cents Per Gallon

The U.S. Department of Energy reports the average price for a gallon of gasoline in 1973 was 39 cents, but in 1974, it rose to 53 cents. Speeding up to 2022 we’re increasing ethanol to 15% in gasoline in response to increased gas price hikes in the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend. Cars built before 2001 might not be able to handle the extra gasoline. Will this change force us to update our vehicles? Long story short, E15 fuel is comprised of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. All we want to know is when will the cost of fuel go back down. Are you picky about the brand of gasoline you purchase? In 1999 Mobile merged with Exxon to form Exxon Mobile, making it one of the largest oil companies in the entire world.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Nuclear Power Plants

The United States is by far the world’s largest producer of nuclear energy. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, active nuclear power plants in the US have the capacity to generate 95.5 gigawatts of electricity annually. In France, the world’s second largest producer of nuclear energy, production capacity totals just 61.4 gigawatts.  All told, […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Montanan

Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing

A White House climate goal to transition the United States to electric vehicles is in trouble if the nation cannot produce more minerals that go into those vehicles’ batteries, U.S. senators of both parties said Thursday. Members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee agreed during a hearing that more domestic production of lithium, […] The post Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Q2 News

Q2 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy