ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone County, MT

Family Tree Center helps raise awareness for child abuse outside Yellowstone County courthouse

By Matthew Hidalgo
Q2 News
Q2 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSVsH_0fGUvWUP00

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the 14th annual display of pinwheels for prevention was held Thursday outside the Yellowstone County courthouse.

Organizers say it's a gesture aimed at raising awareness of the problem. And while the topic is difficult and heartbreaking, the pinwheel display on the courthouse lawn symbolizes something much more beautiful.

"The pinwheel is the symbol of a happy, healthy childhood that every child deserves," said Stacy Dreessen, executive director at the Family Tree Center.

More than 1 million children in the U.S. are impacted by child abuse or neglect each year. During the pandemic, child abuse cases declined, but experts say those numbers may be deceiving.

"But children were also at home and they were not around mandated reporters so the numbers have gone down,” said Dreessen.

The numbers have risen again over the past several months as the pandemic has improved.

These aren’t the only blue pinwheels blowing in the breeze.

Similar gardens have also popped up elsewhere, including outside the state Capitol in Helena and outside the state in New York, Los Angeles and even Hawaii.

It's a movement blowing in the breeze and sending a message of solidarity.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yellowstone County, MT
City
Helena, MT
Yellowstone County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Judge grants motion to dismiss charges against Barry Morphew in wife Suzanne's disappearance

In a high-profile case that has already seen numerous and sometimes odd twists and turns over the past two years, including most recently, crucial judicial sanctions, a judge agreed to dismiss all charges against Barry Morphew, without prejudice, just nine days before he was to stand trial for the first-degree murder of his wife and mother of their two daughters, Suzanne Morphew.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#The Family Tree Center
US News and World Report

Family Buries Mexican Teenager Who Has Reignited Anger Over Gender Violence

GALEANA, Mexico (Reuters) - Standing atop a windswept hill in northern Mexico, surrounded by dozens of fellow mourners, Mario Escobar prepared to bury his teenage daughter, Debanhi, one of the latest victims of the country's crisis of violence against women. "We are destroyed inside," he said. "We had so much...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Parents Looking For Answers After Teacher Cuts 12-Year-Old Son’s Hair Without Permission

A teacher cut a 12-year-old boy’s hair at school without his parents’ permission, and now they are demanding answers. According to CBS Minnesota, the boy’s parents, Daetney and Tadow McReynolds of Minnesota, are angry, and with good reason, about their son’s impromptu haircut by their son’s teacher. And to add insult to injury, they claim the school failed to notify them after the incident.
MINNESOTA STATE
Lawrence Post

“These stickers are part of a personal agenda”, High school teacher, who was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights, says the school district plans to terminate her contract

Teacher says she was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights. Now, the educator claims the high school the district is terminating her contract at the end of this school year. The high school teacher believes she was removed because she has been outspoken in advocating for gay and transgender students and encouraging journalism students to investigate the sticker removal. She says that she doesn’t want to leave K-12 education, because she cares.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Q2 News

Q2 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy