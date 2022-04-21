ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barn owl rescued from tree-top entanglement

By Susan Stoltzfus
Animal Control Officer Mary Ellen Wood responded to Gasworks Park on April 18 to assist a barn owl that was tangled in kite string 30-40 feet up a very tall tree.

An arborist working for Seattle Parks and Recreation called the Seattle Animal Shelter for help. Luckily he had a very tall ladder and Officer Wood had an extra-long extendable net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmOxa_0fGUuCBk00

The arborist was able to reach the owl and push it to a lower branch and then to the ground, where Officer Wood was able to capture it. The owl was transferred to PAWS Wildlife Center for assessment.

