F1 2022 release date set for July

F1 2022 will launch on July 1 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, EA revealed today. The "new era" of EA Sports' fabled F1 series is available for pre-order now, and if you fork up the dough for the F1 22 Champions Edition, you'll get to start racing three days ahead of...
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017 and even when it’s, technically, been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models has also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or...
After announcing that PlayStation Now would be absorbed into PlayStation Plus with the latter being divided up into several different tiers, Sony announced this week the release dates for when those new subscriptions will be released. We say "dates" because even though these three PlayStation Plus tiers will be released globally, they won't be coming everywhere at the exact same time and will instead be staggered out over the course of a month starting in May.
EA Sports has announced the first information about the popular Formula 1 game. F1 2022 is scheduled to be released on July 1st for the Playstation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC. EA Sports has officially announced the video game F1 2022. The Formula...
Hopefully by now, we’ve all had time to digest the news of the overhauled PlayStation Plus, because I’m here with yet further updates. For months, insiders teased us with crumbs of intel on what PlayStation Plus might become (Anyone remember Spartacus?) but the moniker is here to stay, and it’s bringing three juicy new tiers with it.
Update April 21st, 6:33PM ET: Sony has sold out of PS5 consoles for now. A year and a half since its release, the PlayStation 5 is still extremely difficult to get your hands on. Sony has been one of the most reliable retailers when it comes to console restocks, though it usually reserves them for invite-only restocks that you have to register in advance for. This is one of the rare moments where Sony is opening up a public queue, so if you’re still in the market for this rare console, either the disc-based PS5 for $499 or the $399 PS5 Digital Edition, just go ahead and queue up via its direct store to try your luck.
The all-new PlayStation Plus subscription service is just a few short months away, which means we don't have long to wait before we can finally play classic PlayStation and PlayStation 2 games on our PS4/PS5 consoles. Sony announced the long-rumoured PlayStation Plus overhaul last month, confirming a complete rejigging of...
Splatoon 3's release date has just been revealed for September 9. Nintendo finally announced the release date for the latest entry in the paint-splattering franchise earlier today. Splatoon 3 will finally be with us in just a few month's time on September 9, and you can check out a brand new trailer, featuring all-new Turf War gameplay, just below.
The arrival of the new PlayStation Plus is right around the corner, and it’s coming a little sooner in some places than others. Sony has revealed the target release dates for the new version of its PlayStation subscription service. Sony previously set the launch window of the new PS...
The classic D&D setting Dragonlance is making a comeback this year, and a new adventure book is being launched alongside a 'battle game' in late 2022. Few details are available for this new Dragonlance adventure at the time of writing, but from the D&D Direct trailer that was used to tease the project, things seem even more dire than usual for the setting. While Dragonlance takes place in a world of eternal war between the gods of right and wrong, the odds feel like they've shifted in evil's favor judging by how horrendously outnumbered the animation's heroes are. Because the adventure's title is 'Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen', it's possible that players will have to hunt down the enemy's draconic leader in an effort to stem the tide.
Dying Light 2 has topped five million sales, and the series as a whole has pushed past the 25 million mark. In a press release exclusive to GamesRadar+, Techland said that Dying Light 2 hit the five million mark on February 28, a little over three weeks after its release on February 3. In the following few weeks, the studio says that "numbers are significantly growing every month," suggesting that players are keen to dive into the sequel after the seven-year wait since the release of the original Dying Light in 2015.
The Sims 4 multiplayer is something that players have had at the top of their wishlists for many years, because it would be so much better to have real people as your virtual neighbors that you could visit and collaborate with. EA have always been supportive of the talented Sims communities that have been built around each release, and although previous games have dabbled with online elements there still hasn't been an official way devised for neighborhoods in The Sims 4 to become connected. That doesn't mean it will always be out of the question though, so here's everything we know about EA's plans for Sims 4 multiplayer, along with thoughts on what we might see in the future.
Sony has confirmed that players will "easily" be able to upgrade their PlayStation Plus tiers "at any time". An email going out to users in Asia - the first market in which the new PlayStation Plus tiers will launch (Japan is different and launches June 1, just ahead of the US on June 13; Europe follows on June 22) - confirms that their "PlayStation Plus membership is changing".
The recent Xenoblade Chronicles 3 trailer quietly confirmed the return of a character from the original game. Earlier this week, the trailer below debuted to announce the July 29 release date for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (a revision of its initial September release date). Now, some eagle-eyed fans have noted that if you watch the trailer with captions turned on, none other than Melia appears at approximately the one minute 41 second mark.
Just hours after leaked footage of a new, and - at the time - unannounced PvP game popped up online, Ubisoft has confirmed that "Project Q" is real. Whilst only referring to the game by its codename for now, Ubisoft says the "innovative and modern PvP battle arena game" is still in "early development", although the leak seems to have originated from the "first playable closed test" that had been designed to get early feedback from players about the "concept of the game and on the core gameplay experience".
The Game Boy Advance is home to some fantastic games. In fact, many of my fondest childhood memories stem from playing the best GBA games on my indigo-colored handheld. I still remember being entirely enraptured by Pokemon Sapphire during a long drive home from a trip to France – despite the dim non-backlit screen of the handheld, which was impossible to see in a certain light. As well as spending days pouring over the likes of Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones, Kirby and the Amazing Mirror, and Hamtaro: Ham-Ham Games, there are still so many Game Boy Advance games I never did get my hands on. With the passage of time, many of these games cost a pretty penny to pick up in their original form, which is why many turn to unofficial emulators.
Halo Infinite Season 2 will add two new multiplayer maps, three new game modes, and two new armor cores when it drops on May 3. However, this welcome influx of new content comes nearly six months after the game was released. For many players, the content drought has felt extreme, especially in comparison to other live service games and previous Halo titles, so there's a lot riding on Halo Infinite Season 2.
Sony is aiming to launch its revamped PlayStation Plus tiers in the Americas on June 13th, the company announced Friday. Sony is targeting a launch date first in markets in Asia (with the exception of Japan) on May 23rd, followed by a Japan launch on June 1st, an Americas launch on June 13th, and a Europe launch on June 22nd.
Call of Duty: Warzone is adding Godzilla and King Kong into the mix in May's Operation Monarch update, Activision announced Thursday. After much speculation, spurred on by numerous teases over the last week or so, Activision has finally confirmed Call of Duty Warzone's Godzilla and King Kong crossover in a new trailer pitting the two famous monsters against each other for a good old-fashioned rematch. The circumstances leading up to the MonsterVerse's collision with Warzone season 3 are unclear, but we've already seen enough hints to make an educated guess.
Wii Sports is quite possibly one of the console's most popular and straightforward offerings that Nintendo has ever created. It provides relaxing alternatives to normal thrill ride games in the form of relaxing activities like bowling, golf, and more. It became an immediate fan favorite. Between easy gameplay for the whole family, games that include multiple people with only one controller needed to play, and simplified rules to ensure even young ones have a good time, the title was a hit, selling 82 million copies worldwide by 2017. Even with the technically obsolete system, it's still managing to sell copies today. It holds the title of best selling single platform game of all time and best selling Nintendo game of all time. It holds fourth-best in overall games worldwide. Its popularity has reached such proportions that actual contests and events surrounding the game have been created. Game enthusiasts gather to put their sports skills to the ultimate test against their other digital opponents. While Nintendo had previously shown no interest in rebooting the title, the fans' pleas were heard and are now being answered in the form of WII Sports Switch!
Marvel's Wolverine could be doing motion capture work very shortly. Just yesterday, Insomniac's Mike Yosh tweeted out the photo just below of a soundstage, with the caption pointing to work beginning there very soon. Yosh is actually the lead animator on Marvel's Wolverine at Insomniac, so all signs point to the game beginning motion capture work imminently.
