Krystofiak: It's time to fully fund federal firefighters

I’m Steven Krystofiak, a Camp Verde local, conservative farmer and small business owner with deep Christian roots. I am not a politician looking for my next job while hiring D.C. consultants to tell you what you want to hear.

I am running on a very simple and strong philosophy of getting back to basics.

I will never lose sight that the federal government’s No. 1 job is public safety. That means a strong military, a secure border and it means fully funded fire protection on federal lands here in Arizona.

Last summer, I experienced the devastating effects the Backbone Fire had on my neighbors. Our community was being evacuated while our tax dollars were being spent on experimental and liberal political projects in D.C. causing higher inflation. Yet border security and federal firefighters are underfunded. This is not right!

My key issues: To ensure everyone’s guaranteed right under the Second Amendment is always protected; to vote no on liberal policies that add to inflation; focus our tax dollars on fixing the holes in our nation’s southern border; and fully funding our federal firefighters.

Vote for a local farmer. Vote Krystofiak For Congress.

Editor’s note: Republican Steven Krystofiak is candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives representing Arizona Congressional District 2.