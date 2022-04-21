ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Bowers: Prison sentencing reform among my key issues

Anthem Independent
Anthem Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xmxje_0fGUrfcu00

District 4 voters and neighbors! I am a candidate for a District 4 seat in the Arizona House (the district was formerly 28 but was renumbered).

I am a U.S. Navy veteran, a registered Arizona attorney and have lived in District 4 for more than 30 years. At my site: VoteKenBowers.com, my resume can be seen at the page “About Ken.”

As a 20 year veteran retiree with the Arizona Department of Corrections, my belief is: there are tens of thousands of young men, and at least hundreds of young women: inmates who should not be in prison. In the page entitled “On the Issues,” you will find a full description of my proposal to revise our criminal code to imprison violent offenders and fine fiscal offenders. This huge change is my major issue.

“Make America Great Again” (or “MAGA”) appears on my leaflets and most of my signs because I support President Donald Trump. You can accurately judge my character by reference to my desire to help President Trump be restored to his office as president and to say so publicly here and elsewhere.

I am financing this effort myself and am not soliciting or accepting financial assistance. Please contact me via email if you want to distribute 10 fliers to your neighbors: KBowersJr@cox.net.

Since I am self-financed, if elected, I will not owe favors to anyone. However, I pledge to ceaselessly support the right to life position and Second Amendment right to bear arms. If these positions offend you, I may not be your candidate.

I have never been elected to any office. I am not related to any member of the Arizona Legislature; not even one who has the same last name.

The Primary Election will be Aug. 2, 2022. The General Election will be Nov. 8, 2022.

Thank you for your consideration: hoping for your vote.

God Bless America!

Editor’s note: Republican Ken Bowers is a candidate in the Primary Election for the Arizona House of Representing Legislative Disrtict 4.

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

California governor reverses parole board decision to release Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

California Gov Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, reversing a panel's recommendation that she be freed after spending a half-century in prison.Van Houten, 72, “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time," Mr Newsom said in his parole review. It was the fifth time that a California governor has rejected her release. Her attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, disputed that view and said the decision will be appealed in court. He accused Mr Newsom of rejecting parole because he is worried about “his political future" and noted that Van...
POLITICS
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

El Chapo's attorney claims he's being tortured in maximum security prison and announces plan to appeal drug trafficking conviction to the Supreme Court

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán hopes the Supreme Court will intervene on his behalf when his legal defense team files an appeal next month, alleging that the jailed cartel boss is being tortured in prison. Mariel Colón told Mexican network Milenio this week that the 64-year-old kingpin's rights have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Arizona Legislature#Prison#U S Navy#Votekenbowers Com
The Independent

Fort Hood soldiers sentenced in Texas human trafficking case

Two US Army soldiers stationed at Fort Hood base in Texas have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in an illegal human smuggling operation.Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams, 22, were among a group of soldiers who picked up undocumented immigrants and drove them elsewhere in the state while wearing their uniforms, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.Gore acted as a recruiter, paying soldiers $2,000 per trip, and Williams went along on one trip, US Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said.The pair pleaded guilty in December to conspiring to transport...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Texas carries out execution of oldest death row inmate as Melissa Lucio continues to fight for freedom

Texas has executed its oldest death row inmate by way of lethal injection. Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, was put to death just before 6.40pm on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Buntion, the first inmate executed in the state this year, was put on death row after he was convicted of fatally shooting a 37-year-old Houston police motorcycle officer, James Irby, after a 1990 traffic stop. During the fatal stop, Buntion shot the 19-year police veteran in the head and shot him twice more in the back once he fell to the ground. According to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Anthem Independent

Anthem Independent

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ
111
Followers
677
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the Anthem development in Arizona as well as portions of north Phoenix, focusing on the local people, places and neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/anthem-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy