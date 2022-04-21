Grand Prairie ISD substitute teacher under investigation for inappropriate behavior

The Grand Prairie ISD has reported a substitute teacher to police for inappropriate behavior last month, according to a statement.

A video began circulating online showing a teacher who appeared to be engaging in a lewd act at his desk at South Grand Prairie High School.

Even though the video had been around since March, the district was only made aware of it recently.

In the statement, the district said that upon learning of the incident, they immediately turned the matter over to the police. But Malcolm Chackery, a parent of a student in the district, is angry that once again the district appears to be slow to respond.

"Parents, bottom line, are just tired of hearing things for the first time from the news," Chackery said. "If the district was very upfront, straightforward, and transparent with things when they would happen, parents would have more trust in the school district as a whole."

Police said they are aware of the incident but cannot legally provide information because the case could involve juveniles.

The individual has not been on campus since the incident and will not return according to the district.

