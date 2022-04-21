ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Naylor, Plesac lead Guardians to sweep of White Sox 6-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor had two hits and two RBIs, continuing his comeback from a devastating leg injury and helping the Cleveland Guardians complete a series sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 6-3 victory.

Cleveland took both games of a doubleheader on Wednesday against Chicago , which has lost four straight.

Naylor hit an RBI single in the fifth and a run-scoring double in the seventh.

He was activated Friday after suffering multiple fractures in his right leg during an outfield collision last June.

