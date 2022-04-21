Blackman football has spring practice days cut in half after reporting TSSAA violation

Blackman football will have its spring practice days reduced from 12 to six after reporting an off-season practice violation to the TSSAA, according to a news release sent by Rutherford County Schools spokesman James Evans.

The violation occurred when the Blaze practiced on April 14 with some team members on the field and coaches present giving instruction, the release said. The team had not planned to start its spring practice until early May.

"During player-led free-play type workouts after school, our players and coaches were showing off our Go Rout technology to the group of college coaches in attendance," Blackman coach Chandler Tygard told The Daily News Journal. "Caught up in the excitement, our coaches gave some instructions to our players. This is outside the rules for off-season work, which was then self-reported by our administration.

"From my college coaching experience, self-reporting violations is the right thing to do and shows a proper compliance program."

Once teams start spring practice they are permitted up to 12 practices in the next 15 school days.

“As Athletic Director for Rutherford County Schools, I expect all our coaches to adhere to all TSSAA guidelines,” RCS Athletic Director Chris Harris said. “Today, the TSSAA issued sanctions against Blackman High School for violating the off-season practice policy. I appreciate the swift action principal Dr. Leisa Justus and her staff took in self-reporting this incident.”

The TSSAA found Blackman to be in violation of its bylaws because of the practice.

The violation was reported by Blackman administration in a letter to TSSAA. In the letter, the school gave details of the practice and the steps it would take to prevent future violations.

The release from Rutherford County Schools said the TSSAA accepted the actions taken by Blackman with the provision that the school administration “will take the necessary steps to ensure this type of violation does not occur again.”

“Any violations of these types will not be tolerated,” Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said. “We want to ensure our schools are following all TSSAA rules and we will take steps to ensure compliance.”

The following actions will be taken by Blackman:

• Blackman High administration will assign a compliance assistant principal.

• Blackman High administration will require all coaches to complete TSSAA rules training this summer.

• Blackman High administration will review all TSSAA calendar restrictions and permissible off-season activity.

