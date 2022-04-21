ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carville, LA

Louisiana Was Home to the Only ‘Leper Colony’ Left in the U.S. Until 2015 – And You Can Visit

By JoBo
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZXsW_0fGUlCrr00
Getty Images

Leprosy seems like a medieval disease that has long been eradicated. That isn't so, and the last colony just so happened to be right here in Louisiana. Oh, and you can visit!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AEv8Q_0fGUlCrr00
Getty Images

What is Leprosy?

First things first. What is leprosy? Hansen's Disease, or leprosy, is defined by the CDC as "an infection caused by slow-growing bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae. It can affect the nerves, skin, eyes, and lining of the nose (nasal mucosa). With early diagnosis and treatment, the disease can be cured. People with Hansen’s disease can continue to work and lead an active life during and after treatment."

The CDC goes on to say that leprosy was once feared to be highly contagious and devastating. However, what we now know is that it is not easily transmittable and we have very effective treatment.

However, if left untreated, the nerve damage may cause crippling of hands and feet, paralysis, and blindness.

While we've learned so much about the transmission and treatments, the stigma of leprosy is still high. Even as late as 2008, Heath Ledger's Joker mentions it in a now legendary speech in The Dark Knight, saying, "...they'll cast you out, like a leper!"

Leper Colony in Louisiana

The colony was located in Carville, Louisiana, just 16 miles south of Baton Rouge, along the Mississippi River.

The institute, or leprosarium, that was established in Carville went through many name changes in its over 100 years of activity, leaving many to just refer to it as Carville.

An abandoned sugar plantation became the Louisiana Leper Home, which opened in 1894, and was first occupied by seven patients, all coming from New Orleans. It was the first, and only in-patient hospital in the U.S. for the treatment of leprosy. The goal was for lepers to be isolated, and treated humanely. It was known as "a place of refuge, not reproach; a place of treatment and research, not detention," offering hope and comfortable refuge from society.

By 1896, there were 31 patients at the home where four nuns from the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul cared for them.

The U.S. Public Health Service took over the home in 1921.They were able to put forth more money for leprosy research and funding. While there, patient Stanley Stein, who was known as "Carville's Crusader" started a two-page newsletter in 1931. It eventually grew into The STAR, a world-renowned newspaper.

Leprosy never became an epidemic in Louisiana. The most residents Carville ever had was 400 people.

Due to the stigma surrounding leprosy, patients who arrived at Carville were often encouraged to change their name. Like Stanley Stein that you previously read about, who was born Sidney Maurice Levyson. They had very limited contact with outside family. Even staff members at Carville seldom knew the patients real name, or where they were from.

When a patient died at Carville, they could be buried in the leprosarium's graveyard if the family couldn't afford to bring the body home. They were given headstones with their name, whether real or pseudonym, and their case number.

By the early 1990's, the leprosarium was receiving $21 million annually. With fewer patients, and an advancement in leprosy treatment, the hospital lost it's funding, and closed in 1999. The studies and treatments moved to, and continue in, Baton Rouge.

As of 2001, there were 15 cases of leprosy in Louisiana. Of those 15, 13 of the cases were regularly found in a certain area, or endemic, mostly coming from the southern half of the state.

Leprosy Museum

In 1999, when the U.S. Congress passed a bill to relocate the Center to Baton Rouge, the Federal Government quickly returned the site back to the State of Louisiana.

The site is now the National Hansen's Disease Museum. It is occupied by the Louisiana National Guard, who operate a boot-camp style school for at-risk youth. Aside from the museum, up until 2015, the grounds remained home to a few elderly residents who chose to remain after the hospital's official closing.

If you're interested in visiting the museum, some things you'll see are:

  • A Patient’s Room, circa 1940’s
  • Medical Adaptations & Treatment
  • Laboratory Research
  • Patients’ Stories & Advocacy
  • Carville Culture: Organizations, Activities & Entertainment
  • Federal Civil Service Employees
  • Hansen’s Disease Ready Reference

It is noted that if you're planning a visit, this is on a military base. So, make sure you go through the main entrance, and bring a form of identification.

The History Behind Lafayette's Street Names

We drive them on a daily basis. Some are smoother than others. Some we use more frequently than others. Some randomly start, end, and/or change names. They're the streets of Lafayette. The names behind many of these streets have interesting histories. We take a look at where those names come from and the impact their namesakes have had on the city and the parish.

Comments / 7

Related
92.9 THE LAKE

17 Ghost Towns in Louisiana

If you've ever wanted to visit a ghost town, you might not have to go as far as you think. Merriam-Webster defines a ghost town as "a once-flourishing town wholly or nearly deserted usually as a result of the exhaustion of some natural resource" In those terms, when you think...
LOUISIANA STATE
MSNBC

The end of Black oystermen in Louisiana

Down on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast, there is a small, close-knit Black community named Pointe ā La Hache. There, oyster harvesting is a culture and a heritage that has been passed down for generations. But decades of storms, natural disasters, oil spills, and racist policies have threatened this way of life. Now, the state’s coastal restoration planscould end it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
Lafayette, LA
Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Lafayette, LA
Health
State
Louisiana State
City
Carville, LA
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heath Ledger
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Bacteria#Blindness#Nuns#Leper Colony
The Courier

Smoking marijuana in a car isn’t illegal in Louisiana, but that’s likely to change

You’re not allowed to be under the influence of marijuana while driving in Louisiana, but there’s no law that expressly prohibits drivers or passengers from smoking weed. That could change soon. House Bill 234, which would outlaw marijuana smoking in a moving car, advanced from a legislative committee in an 11-3 vote last week and now heads to the full House.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Politics
99.9 KTDY

Why is This Red Bird Tormenting a Judice, La. Family

For centuries, cardinals (red birds) have been synonymous with happiness, love, peace, beauty, the spirit of dead loved ones and generally the good things in life. In Louisiana, you will often hear someone say, "Oh look, a red bird. That means good luck". But for one Judice, La. family a persistent cardinal has given them no peace for over two weeks. The bird has been tormenting the family day and night.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy