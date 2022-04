HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Two people are behind bars after an amber alert was issued for an Arkansas 17-year-old girl earlier this week. Samuel Wayne Bolling, 38, of Nashville and Dayla Diane Ferrer, 19, of Memphis, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, battery in the first-degree and false imprisonment in the first degree after Trynytee Case was taken after work on April 18, a release said.

HOT SPRINGS, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO