Bears sign WR David Moore

Moore is a notable name, having appeared in 50 games with the Seahawks, Broncos, and Packers. He had a productive stint in Seattle, collecting 1,254 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns between the 2018-20 seasons. He split the 2021 season between Denver and Green Bay, seeing time in only three games.

In Chicago, Moore will likely continue to see a role on special teams. He’ll be joining a receivers room that features Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, Isaiah Coulter, Nsimba Webster, and Dazz Newsome.

Stroman was a seventh-round pick by Washington in 2018 and he saw time in 15 games as a rookie. Since that season, the defensive back has only seen the field for five games. He split the 2021 campaign on the Bears and Rams practice squads, and he didn’t end up appearing in a game.