ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Bears sign WR David Moore

By Ben Levine
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rP3xO_0fGUcvy900
Wide receiver David Moore. Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Moore is a notable name, having appeared in 50 games with the Seahawks, Broncos, and Packers. He had a productive stint in Seattle, collecting 1,254 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns between the 2018-20 seasons. He split the 2021 season between Denver and Green Bay, seeing time in only three games.

In Chicago, Moore will likely continue to see a role on special teams. He’ll be joining a receivers room that features Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, Isaiah Coulter, Nsimba Webster, and Dazz Newsome.

Stroman was a seventh-round pick by Washington in 2018 and he saw time in 15 games as a rookie. Since that season, the defensive back has only seen the field for five games. He split the 2021 campaign on the Bears and Rams practice squads, and he didn’t end up appearing in a game.

Comments / 6

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Panthers discussing trades for their No. 6 pick with 'numerous teams'

In their quest to add more draft capital, the Panthers are dangling the No. 6 pick. According to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, the Panthers have talked to "numerous teams" about trades for the sixth overall pick. Thanks to deals for Sam Darnold and C.J. Henderson, the Panthers’ second selection of the draft is No. 137. By trading down, the Panthers could gain some extra draft picks. Besides their first- and fourth-round selections, the Panthers also have two fifths, one sixth and one seventh.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars looking to trade No. 1 pick?

An NFL scouting director informed SI.com’s Albert Breer “everyone knows” Jaguars GM Trent Baalke would prefer to trade down. Connected to either Aidan Hutchinson or fast-rising prospect Travon Walker at No. 1, the Jags still enter this draft as a team with several needs — despite their free agency binge. A move down the board would enable the rebuilding team to add more picks to address them.
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Washington, IL
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Wisconsin Football
Local
Washington Sports
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Webster, WI
State
Washington State
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Illinois Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Parents of Late Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Announce They Will Not Attend Son's Funeral

The funeral for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins is set to take place on Friday, a two important people will not be in attendance. According to USA Today, Haskins' parents announced they will not be at the funeral services at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. And the reason for their absence has to do with Haskins' wife.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Seahawks#Packers#Broncos#American Football#Wr
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Re-Signing Former First-Round Pick

In four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, former first-round pick Terrell Edmunds was a solid safety – but not so solid that the team was ready to offer him a long-term deal. However, it appears he’s going back to Pittsburgh for another year. According to ESPN NFL insider...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Seahawks Could Reportedly Make Big Move For Quarterback

The Seahawks reportedly aren’t standing pat when it comes to the quarterback position. After losing Russell Wilson this offseason, there’s “a very real possibility” Seattle moves up in the draft to take a QB, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline. Per Pauline, “Word is...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Former Pro Bowl wideout flirts with Packers and possible retirement

The Green Bay Packers do need wide receiver help, but Deebo Samuel might not be the answer. Instead, a surprising candidate in interested — DeSean Jackson. D-Jax, who is considering retirement, would be interested in making a comeback under the right circumstances. Playing for Aaron Rodgers would certainly help convince him to leave the friendly confines of his everyday home.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers: Practice Squad Wide Receiver Becomes Third Player to Join Bears

The Chicago Bears have already signed two former Green Bay Packers players this offseason. Lucas Patrick signed with Chicago after five seasons in Green Bay. Afterwards, he made some pretty bold statements about how the tide will shift in the Packers-Bears rivalry. Equanimeous St. Brown, too, signed with the Bears earlier this offseason. On Friday, the Bears announced that they had signed yet another former Packers wide receiver. This time, it was David Moore, who spent some time on the Packers practice squad towards the end of last season.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy