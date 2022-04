Kadarius Toney could be an incredible addition to the Atlanta offense. He has electric speed, unreal agility, and insane playmaking abilities. Toney does some crazy stuff on the field, juking and evading defenders. Although he didn’t get the ball much with New York last season, he made the most of the chances he got; the former Gator recorded 10.1 yards per touch. A single look at his highlights shows what he can do:

