Sara Petite Leads Winners at San Diego Music Awards with 3, Including Album of Year

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynphZ_0fGUatH700
Sara Petite. Photo credit: sarepetite.com

Sara Petite topped the winners list at the San Diego Music Awards this week, snagging three honors, including Album of the Year.

Petite’s “Rare Bird” also garnered the award for Best Country or Americana Album, while she was named Best Country or Americana Artist.

In the top categories, “Will I See You Again” from Thee Sacred Souls was named Song of the Year, while Lords of the Satellite received Best New Artist honors. Rebecca Jade’s “What’s It Gonna Be” garnered Best Video honors.

Three other artists, like Jade, received dual honors – Aviator Stash, Riston Diggs and Mrs. Henry.

In addition, Jesse Davis, a jazz vocalist whose recording career stretches back to 1967, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2022 winners:

  • Album of the Year – Sara Petite, Rare Bird
  • Song of the Year – Thee Sacred Souls, “Will I See You Again”
  • Best New Artist – Lords of the Satellite
  • Best Video – Rebecca Jade, “What’s It Gonna Be”
  • Best Local Recording – Sue Palmer & Her Motel Swing Orchestra, “Movin’ Along”
  • Best R&B, Funk or Soul Song – Rebecca Jade, “What’s It Gonna Be”
  • Best R&B, Funk or Soul Album – TonyaJae & Carlo V., “Sweet Talk”
  • Best World Music Album – Slack Key Ohana, self-titled
  • Best Indie/Alternative Artist – Aviator Stash
  • Best Indie/Alternative Song – Aviator Stash, “She’s Money”
  • Best Indie/Alternative Album – The Petty Saints, “Long Way Home
  • Best Rock Song – Jon Campos & the Incurables, “Birds of a Feather”
  • Best Rock Artist – Mrs. Henry
  • Best Rock Album – Mrs. Henry, “Keep On Rising – Act I : The Sex Sells, Love Drugs, Rock N Roll Society”
  • Best Pop Song – Lauren Leigh, “Trust Fall”
  • Best Pop Artist – Evan Diamond
  • Best Pop Album – The Verigolds, “Take It to the Sun”
  • Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist – Riston Diggs
  • Best Hip Hop/Rap Song – Crhymes, “More Divide”
  • Best Hip Hop/Rap Album – Riston Diggs, “35”
  • Best Country or Americana Album – Sara Petite, “Rare Bird”
  • Best Country or Americana Artist – Sara Petite
  • Best Jazz or Blues Album – Chickenbone Slim, “Serve It to Me Hot”
  • Best Blues Artist – Taryn Donath
  • Best Jazz Artist – Ed Kornhauser
  • Best Folk or Acoustic Song – Lindsay White, “Piece of Quiet”
  • Best Folk or Acoustic Album – Whiskey & Burlap, “Around the Bend”

The awards were handed out Tuesday in a ceremony at Humphrey’s by the Bay. Since the show began in 1991, proceeds from the presentation have been donated to music programs in local K-12 schools through the San Diego Music Foundation’s Guitars for Schools program.

Comments / 0

