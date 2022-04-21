ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Sporting KC II defender Aljaz Dzankic undergoes surgery to repair torn ACL, set to miss remainder of 2022 season

By Patrik Bergabo
sportingkc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSporting Kansas City II center back Aljaz Dzankic has undergone surgery to repair a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament suffered in the match against Houston Dynamo 2 on April 10 and is set to miss...

www.sportingkc.com

