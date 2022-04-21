Sporting KC II defender Aljaz Dzankic undergoes surgery to repair torn ACL, set to miss remainder of 2022 season

29, 30. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (14-6) LAST SEASON: The Chiefs were 3-4 at the end of October before ripping off eight straight wins to help claim a record sixth consecutive AFC West title. After beating Pittsburgh and winning a thriller against Buffalo in overtime to begin the playoffs, the Chiefs lost to Cincinnati in their fourth consecutive trip to the AFC title game. Patrick Mahomes had another spectacular season under center, Travis Kelce broke more records at tight end and Tyreek Hill — who has since been traded to Miami — set the club record for yards receiving in a season. The defense struggled early in the year and again in the playoffs, though, and the biggest problem was a near-total inability to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO