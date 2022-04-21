ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crescenta-montrose, CA

After More Than Seven Decades Faye’s Is Closing

By CV Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now most have seen the signs “Going Out of Business Sale” on the corner of Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard. Yes, it is true … Faye’s Intimate Apparel will be closing its doors after 73 years. “It’s time,” said owner Linda Hattick, the...

CBS LA

Rain collapses ceiling of Target store in Alhambra

Overnight rain which moved through the Southland caused a massive leak in the roof of a Target store in Alhambra in the early morning hours Friday and collapsed a portion of the roof. Cell phone video provided to CBSLA showed a portion of the ceiling completely collapsed inside the Target, located at 2210 Poplar Blvd. Large puddles of water were visible on the floor of the store, with some merchandise appearing to have suffered water damage. There were no reported injuries. An official at the scene told CBSLA that the ceiling was so badly damaged that cleanup efforts were too dangerous to begin. Engineers were being brought in to assess the damage. The total extent of the damage to the building and its merchandise was unclear. The store posted a sign saying it would be closed until further notice. The storm was expected to move out by Friday morning, with the rain giving way to cool, breezy conditions throughout the day.
ALHAMBRA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Shop Handmade Finds at Jackalope Pasadena

April showers can summon sweet sights, from the first purple blooms of our city's jacaranda trees, to the appearance of tiny rosebuds, to the dusting of snow around our local mountains (where vibrant daffodils peek through the frost). But sometimes an unexpected and unexpectedly fabulous flowering can follow a springtime...
PASADENA, CA

