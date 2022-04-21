ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Idol star Luke Bryan throws shade at 'pretend farmer' Blake Shelton

By Rebecca Lewis
Hello Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Idol star Luke Bryan has thrown fuel on the ongoing joke feud between himself and Blake Shelton, by naming himself the "better farmer". Blake owns land in Oklahoma and Luke planted crops during the pandemic in Tennessee, but the 'One Margarita' hitmaker has now claimed Blake is "pretending farming," while...

Georgia State
Tennessee State
Oklahoma State
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Thanks Husband Blake Shelton for Giving Her ‘Excuse’ to Buy DSquared2 Cowboy Boots

Click here to read the full article. Gwen Stefani is clearly a fan of the Western trend. In a new instagram post, the songstress thanks husband, country music star Blake Shelton, for giving her an excuse to buy DSquared2 cowboy boots. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)   In the shot, she pairs the boots with a red-and-black plaid jacket and fringe, denim short-shorts. Stefani also gave a nod to her pop aesthetic, incorporating pieces such as a black cropped tank-top, fishnet tights, long checkerboard nails and several iced-out jewelry pieces. This isn’t the first time she’s drawn style...
Kickin Country 100.5

Whatever Happened To Country Music Superstar Barbara Mandrell?

She won too many awards to mention here. Seriously, it would take up a lot more space than we have. But to kind of give you an idea, the awards had titles like "Most Promising Female Vocalist", "Top Female Vocalist", Favorite Country Female Artist", "Instrumentalist Of The Year", "Comedian Of The Year", "Single Of The Year", "Entertainer Of The Year" and "Country Music Hall Of Fame".
99.5 WKDQ

Miranda Lambert Confirms What We All Suspected Was True

When Miranda Lambert posed for a photograph with the Judds at the 2022 CMT Awards, you may have appreciated how her handbag matched Naomi Judd's dress. A second photo reveals that her purse wasn't her only hot pink accessory. During the show, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer was...
Gwen Stefani
Luke Bryan
Blake Shelton
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
Whiskey Riff

Rare Interview With George Strait From 1982 Claims He Can “Make A Cowgirl’s Jeans Twitch At 100 Yards”

The year was 1982. King George had a few singles under his belt, including his first number one, “Fool Hearted Memory,” and he was gearing up for a show at Son Valley in Victoria, Texas. “Back when I was the 19-year-old associate producer for “The Weekend Journal” on Victoria, Texas’ tiny ABC affiliate KXIX-TV, one of the artists we interviewed was a fresh young country artist with a winning smile. His name was George Strait, and ever since our show […] The post Rare Interview With George Strait From 1982 Claims He Can “Make A Cowgirl’s Jeans Twitch At 100 Yards” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Blake Shelton Brings Wife Gwen Stefani Out for Surprise Duet at Country Thunder Arizona Concert

Blake Shelton treated the Country Thunder audience this weekend to a fabulous surprise guest. Hello, Mrs. Shelton, want to come out and sing?. Shelton and Gwen Stefani still are doe-eyed newlyweds for a few more weeks. So yes, they sing together, morphing the Oklahoma country twang and SoCal pop cool into one unique hybrid sound. They also have nicknames for each other. She’s “Pretty Girl.” He’s “Blakey.”
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani's fans go wild over print clash bedroom with Blake Shelton

The Voice star Gwen Stefani has sent her fans into overdrive with a full look at her marital bedroom with her husband Blake Shelton. The singer uploaded a clip to Instagram Reels on Wednesday and it included a shot of her jaw-dropping boudoir! Gwen has an eye-catching multi-coloured four-poster bed in the centre of the room which has coordinating pillows in the same geometric print.
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC

