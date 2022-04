A Filipino bakery with a huge following in the Northern California and Bay Area, where it’s one of Eater SF’s standout Filipino spots in the East Bay, is headed for San Diego. The family-owned Starbread Bakery began franchising during the pandemic, with recent branches debuting in Anaheim and Las Vegas. Local resident Paolo Seen is bringing the brand to San Diego, where its first outpost is opening this May in Chula Vista.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO