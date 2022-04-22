San Jose police identify suspect in deadly hit-and-run that killed 2 women

The San Jose Police Department has identified the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed two women earlier this month.

Police say they are looking for Jose Carrillo-Huizar, 55, who is currently on the run. They're asking anyone who knows where he might be to call them immediately.

Two people died in a traffic accident that turned fatal in San Jose Tuesday night. Now, the city may be on its way to beating its own record.

On April 7, police say Carrillo-Huizar was driving down Ocala Ave. when he struck two women walking across the street in a marked crosswalk.

Immediately after the collision Carrillo-Huizar fled the scene and both women were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Police say shortly after arriving both women died.

Investigators were able to track down Carrillo-Huizar's red pick-up truck. However, the whereabouts of Carrillo-Huizar are unknown.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective O'Brien #3527 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.