ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Melody Market opens in Denver's Five Points neighborhood

By Micah Smith
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0am8UN_0fGUPU4v00

DENVER – A new business called Melody Market recently opened in Five Points with a goal of providing more access to fresh fruits and vegetables for residents living nearby.

“Melody Market is this idea that there's a melody to Five Points," said LaSheita Sayer, Melody Market’s owner. "There's an integration of different notes. When you think about what a melody is, it's this combination of notes that turn into something that's pleasing to the air and to the mind. So for Melody Market, it was an attempt to recognize the fact that we needed more access to fresh fruit and produce."

Melody Market is one of few Black-owned grocery stores in Colorado.

“We're not only able to service the community by having a place to pick up that last-minute tomato, that last-minute bag of chips, but we're also able to continue the story of the legacy and the history of Five Points in the store,” Sayer said.

Along the walls and aisles of the market, shoppers will find images and stories of 10 Black historical figures.

“I was looking for a way to show and celebrate some personalities from Black history in a way that was inspiring and motivating, no matter who you are walking in. But at the core, I was really hoping that other young people of color could walk in and see the faces Maya Angelou, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald and learn about them,” Sayer said.

Sayer said while Safeway, several blocks away, may have more options, she wants to provide a more personal shopping experience for Melody Market customers.

“I spent the first month interviewing almost every person who walked in the door, asking them, 'What's your favorite cereal? What's your favorite chip?,'” Sayer said.

Sayer said her regular customers will find their favorite items on the shelves. The market also recently launched a fresh produce program.

“You can let us know what type of fresh fruit and produce you'd like to have. We'll have a specific day for you to pick up that order,” Sayer said.

Sayer said at a time when many Five Points businesses have permanently closed, she still views the neighborhood as a place of opportunity and is happy to provide a much-needed food option.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city dubbed one of 'least sustainable' in country

LawnStarter.com recently published their ranking of America's 'most sustainable' cities and while some Colorado cities fared decently, one spot was among the five 'least sustainable' spots. In order to determine the rankings, LawnStarter considered 23 different metrics across five categories related to sustainability – policy, infrastructure, pollution, transportation, and food...
DENVER, CO
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Denver, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Mile High City is a perfect blend of urban excitement and outdoor adventures. This city is a favorite among foodies with award-winning restaurants and more breweries than any other US city. Here are some of the popular Mexican restaurants in Denver you’ll want to try.
DENVER, CO
Westword

This Local Company Is on a Mission to Cut Out Single-Use Packaging in Restaurants

As interest in environmental sustainability in the restaurant industry grows, Repeater: Reusables To-Go has joined the fight to assist Denver restaurants that are going green. To do so, co-founders Chris Todd and Ashwin Ramdas set out together on a mission “to cut out single-use packaging waste from the food industry, specifically starting with restaurants,” as Ramdas puts it.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
104.7 KISS FM

Russell Wilson’s $25 Million Cherry Hills Mansion Breaks Record

Russell Wilson has broken some records during his time in Seattle and after about 5 weeks in Colorado, he's already breaking records here, off the field anyway. I'm sure more on-the-field ones will be broken here too sooner than later, but for now, let's talk about his record-breaking purchase he just made in the Cherry Hills Neighborhood in Englewood.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Duke Ellington
CBS Denver

Denver Dumb Friends League Seeing ‘Alarming’ Number Of Pets Ending Up In Shelters

(CBS4) – According to the Denver Dumb Friends League, an alarming number of pets are ending up in shelters right now. In March alone, the organization had more than 1,100 animals come in to their three shelters. “It’s unusual because Colorado and Denver in particular, the communities love dogs. For the past decade before the pandemic we couldn’t keep dogs. Dogs flew out of here,” Katie Parker said. (credit: CBS) Parker is the Vice President of sheltering for the Denver Dumb Friends League. She says what they are seeing now is more than just pandemic related. “People having their lives disrupted because of COVID and...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruits#Food Drink#Melody Market#Safeway
CBS Denver

Dumb Friends League Has A Lot Of Dogs Available For Adoption

DENVER (CBS4)– The Dumb Friends League is getting overwhelmed by dogs in need of adoption. The shelters in Denver, Castle Rock and Alamosa have seen spikes in relinquished and homeless dogs in recent weeks. (credit: CBS) Surrenders at the league are up 15% compared to 2019, with stray dog intakes up 41%. The Dumb Friends League said that animal shelters all along the Front Range are seeing increases in dogs up for adoption. “It’s unusual because Colorado, and Denver in particular, communities love dogs, so the past decade before the pandemic, we couldn’t keep dogs… they flew out of here,” said Katie Parker with the Dumb Friends League. (credit: CBS) Dog adoptions at the shelter in Alamosa are only $50 for the rest of the month.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Large Water Main Break Creates Big Mess For Denver Neighborhood

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Water sent crews to a large water main break in the Berkeley neighborhood Sunday morning. CBS4’s Michael Abeyta shared images of cars nearly submerged in the water near 45th Avenue and Perry Street. (credit: Michael Abeyta/CBS) Denver Water says crews shut off the water at around 11:20 a.m. Officials also told CBS4 the water main is 24″. “We’ve got different infrastructure underneath the ground,” said Travis Thompson, Denver Water spokesman. “Think about it like a highway. You’ve got big highways that move a lot of cars to different neighborhoods. Well, we’ve got big pipes that move a lot of water to...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
9NEWS

New 13-story hotel coming to Denver's Civic Center Park

DENVER — A new downtown Denver hotel is aiming to be the first carbon-positive hotel in the United States. Real estate developer Urban Villages announced Friday the start of construction on Populus, a new 265-room, 13-story hotel next to Denver's Civic Center Park. Designed with district eye-shaped windows inspired...
DENVER, CO
New Country 99.1

Six Amish Communities Currently Exist in Colorado

Most of the Amish population resides in Ohio and the other states in the eastern portion of the country, but many Amish families have now migrated out west, including to Colorado. A few Amish people attempted to settle in Colorado during the 1900s, but these communities were short-lived due to...
COLORADO STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy