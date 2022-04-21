ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

VP Kamala Harris Celebrates First Easter In Person

By NewsOne Staff
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klR2n_0fGUK7mo00
Source: Danni Grayson Photography / Danni Grayson Photography

Vice President Kamala Harris enjoyed a brief reprieve with family and friends over the Easter Holiday weekend. Stepping out in a stunning ensemble, Harris and her husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff joined the congregation at Kingdom Fellowship A.M.E. Church for Resurrection Sunday.

Harris and Emhoff entered to cheers and applause from attendees. This is the first time the vice president was able to attend an Easter service in person due to COVID-19.

“Never know what’s gonna happen in church,” Sr. Pastor Matthew L. Watley said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HrJtm_0fGUK7mo00
Source: Danni Grayson Photography / Danni Grayson Photography

Pictures from the service also show Harris speaking with members of the church’s dance ministry.

An Easter Sunday appearance might be trivial for some, but connecting with community and being with others can provide comfort and affirmation. But Kingdom Fellowship still seems to understand that there is still a pandemic going on, with everyone on team stay masked up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GKZ5y_0fGUK7mo00
Source: Danni Grayson Photography / Danni Grayson Photography

Former staffer Amos Jackson III had the honor of welcoming the vice president and second gentleman Kingdom Fellowship, his church home. From prior remarks and personal narrative, being in community in the Black church was a developmental part of Harris’s experience growing up. As a youngster in Oakland, she attended the 23rd Avenue Church of God.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tU3eE_0fGUK7mo00
Source: Danni Grayson Photography / Danni Grayson Photography

Affectionately known as momala by her stepchildren and auntie to many, Harris didn’t let the moment pass to spend time with the young daughter of a close family friend. The two can be seen sitting together in the church pews alongside the church’s first lady Shawna Francis Watley in a sweet moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aoQQC_0fGUK7mo00
Source: Danni Grayson Photography / Danni Grayson Photography

Still not getting her full fill of children and joy, Harris and Emhoff joined families at the annual White House Easter Roll, also back in person this year. In a clip shared on Twitter, Harris can be seen sharing precious moments with some of the event’s youngest attendees and bonding with the Easter Bunny.

Taking a step away for a moment to breathe doesn’t mean the vice president isn’t still on top of the many pressing issues demanding her attention. Hopefully, she continues to be an advocate within the administration for the issues and concerns of the people bringing more families and communities into the fold in the process.

VP Kamala Harris Celebrates First Easter In Person was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
The Independent

Kid at Trump rally says on TV that he’s excited to see Joe Biden

A video of a kid at a Trump rally in North Carolina has gone viral after he said he was excited to “see Joe Biden” and quickly being corrected by his parents. Lawyer Ron Filipkowski shared the clip from the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), best known for its live streams of Trump events on its YouTube channel after its founding in 2015. The video, filmed ahead of the rally on Saturday, had received around 2.7 million views as of Wednesday morning. In the footage, the RSBN reporter asks the parents how excited they were when they found out...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Even California thinks Kamala Harris has been a failure

Vice President Kamala Harris has performed so poorly that even her home state thinks she has been terrible. A poll from the University of California, Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and the Los Angeles Times puts Harris’s approval in her home state of California at just 35%, with 45% disapproving. Harris has dropped slightly from her already awful 38% approval just two months ago. For comparison, GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has 28% approval in the Democratic-dominated state. Harris is barely more popular than a Republican in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Easter Bunny#Easter Weekend
NBC News

Why Trump’s offhand comment about his health could be a watershed moment

Although the 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, with control of Congress hanging in the balance, the question of whether Donald Trump will once again try to seek the presidency in 2024 continues to hover over national political discussions. Pols, pundits and former associates of Trump are split about whether...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Voices: Caitlyn Jenner, Piers Morgan and Trump are begging you to watch their rich white tantrums

Sometimes the world today seems impossibly polarized and every news item boiled down to a story of good versus evil. President Putin versus President Zelenksy. School teachers versus pedophile-obsessed conspiracy theorists. Reproductive rights versus the State of Texas. But other times, the most odious creatures of public and political life suddenly turn on each other — like the thin-skinned rich idiot deathmatch going down between Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, and Caitlyn Jenner. All we need now is for Marjorie Taylor Greene, Marine Le Pen, and Boris Johnson to jump in and we’ve got ourselves a rumble.After throwing a fit and...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia sanctions Kamala, husband Doug, Mark Zuckerberg, transgender admiral Rachel Levine and ABC's George Stephanopoulos for pushing the US's 'russophobic agenda' and hitting back at Biden's sanctions

Russia is sanctioning 29 more prominent Americans on Thursday including Vice President Kamala Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over their alleged roles in pushing a 'Russophobic agenda.'. The Kremlin announced it was hitting back at President Joe Biden's 'constantly widening' net of sanctions against Russian...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
130
Followers
2K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy