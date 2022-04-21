Western New York restaurants continue to see benefits of alcohol to-go

Wednesday is 4/20, and marijuana users are celebrating the unofficial pot holiday.It's unclear how the 420 became associated with marijuana use, but one origin story credits it to a group of buddies from San Rafael High School in the Bay Area. However it began, Americans are becoming increasingly accepting of marijuana, with recent polls showing its use should be legalized. As of 4/20/2022, 37 states have legalized the medical use of cannabis, along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands. In California, it is legal to use both medicinally and recreationally.And in true American tradition, there are deals to be had for the pot holiday – a number of restaurants are offering food deals, particularly for those suffering from the munchies.Fatburger is offering free delivery of their original Fatburger for just $4.20 to customers who order online, while Del Taco has its new chicken cheddar rollers for $4.20 with free delivery on its Del Yeah! Rewards app. Smashburger customers can get four burgers for just $20 on 4/20 only by ordering online and using the code "420" at checkout.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO