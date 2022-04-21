ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Ari Lennox, Noname Named Headliners For AFROPUNK Live: Minneapolis

By Christopher Smith
 2 days ago

The city of Minneapolis, Minn. is set to play host to the latest edition of the Planet AFROPUNK Festival, with Ari Lennox and Noname prominently featured among the performers.

The festival released the information for the two-day concert event on Tuesday (April 19), with the Dreamville songstress as a headliner alongside Noname, Mereba, and Sango. The rest of the lineup is jam-packed with some of the top-tier performers representing the Twin Cities.

AFROPUNK Live: Minneapolis will be held at Sheridan Memorial Park in Minneapolis on June 19, coinciding with other Juneteenth events held in the area. In a statement, organizers lauded the importance of having the event there.

“The people of Minneapolis rise up in the face of oppression, and AFROPUNK is dedicated to creating an experience of joy and celebration while acknowledging and creating dialogue around the struggles faced by the community at large,” read the statment.

AFROPUNK also announced that they’re entering a partnership with the local High School For Recording Arts. Founded by former Prince bandmember David T.C. Ellis, the charter school was created to engage at-risk students through music programs, which has helped it earn the nickname “Hip-Hop High”. On June 18, which is the first day of the festival, students from the school will host panels and perform at a special showcase.

The concert event will also allow attendees to indulge in fine dishes from Midwestern chefs and savor some flavorful fare from food trucks as part of the AFROPUNK’s Bites ‘n Beats activation. Another activation will provide hosting space for the Spinthrift Market, which will feature an array of highly talented artisans and curators from the region. Early morning yoga classes, along with the creation of a live mural and film screenings will also occur between sets.

Tickets for the Planet AFROPUNK Live: Minneapolis are on sale now. For more information on the event, visit AFROPUNK’s website.

Community Policy