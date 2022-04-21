ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Campaign seeks to foster compassion in city

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 2 days ago

HIGH POINT – Resilience High Point and the YWCA of High Point have partnered to expand an initiative seeking to make High Point a more compassionate city.

The YWCA will host “conversation cafes,” bringing residents together to discuss how individuals and community groups can help the effort. The first cafe will be held at the YWCA at noon Wednesday, April 27. To register, email Heidi Majors at hmajors@ywcahp.com

Also as part of the effort, the YWCA will host a showing of “The Antidote,” a documentary that shows how everyday people can make choices to uplift others. The film will be screened at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3. No registration is required. The YWCA hopes other local groups will host similar cafes and screenings of the film.

Individuals or organizations that wish to hold a cafe or screening of the movie can contact Patrick Harman, chair of Resilience High Point, at info@resiliencehp.org.

