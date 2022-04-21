Randolph manufacturer expanding

RANDOLPH COUNTY — A manufacturer of packaging products with an operation in Asheboro expects to create 220 new jobs in an expansion.

Technimark, a manufacturer for the health care and consumer packaging markets, will invest $62 million in the expansion, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Thursday.

Technimark has its headquarters in Asheboro. The company’s expansion in Randolph County will help Technimark meet supply opportunities from medical device companies that require U.S. manufacturing, the announcement said.

Although wages will vary depending on the job role, the average salary for all the new positions will be $44,290. The current average wage in Randolph County is $40,552. The project is estimated to boost the state’s economy by $398.5 million during a 12-year period.

Technimark will be eligible for up to $1.1 million in incentives spread over 12 years based on meeting job creation and investment benchmarks.