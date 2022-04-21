ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking to bounce back

Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of The...

VEGAS WILL CONTINUE PLAYOFF PUSH WITHOUT ROBIN LEHNER

The Vegas Golden Knights' playoff hopes have taken a major hit on Friday afternoon as according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, goaltender Robin Lehner will have season-ending surgery on his knee. Lehner initially suffered the injury in early-March, but he was able to make a return on April 3rd. "Robin Lehner...
Hurricanes Goalie Antti Raanta Leaves Game With Injury

The Carolina Hurricanes were already in an inauspicious position with their goaltending. Primary netminder Frederik Andersen has been out of action for the past week while resolving a lower-body injury. Adding fuel to the goaltending fire, backup Antti Raanta was forced to leave against the New York Islanders Sunday after...
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Scores goal No. 30

Crosby scored an even-strength goal with a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings. After managing only one assist in the prior two games, which is what passes for a slump this season for Crosby, the future Hall of Famer bounced back with another multi-point effort. His first-period tally was his 30th of the campaign, the 10th time in his career he's reached that mark, and Crosby has a dazzling 83 points through only 66 contests.
Nuts & Bolts: Lightning wrap up the back-to-back in Sunrise

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Panthers on Sunday. Projected Lineup (subject to change) The Lightning and the Panthers are playing their fourth of four meetings this season and the second of two at FLA Live Arena...Tampa Bay is 1-2-0 so far this season versus Florida...Tampa Bay and Florida are playing for the first time since Dec. 30 when the Panthers routed the Lightning 9-3 at FLA Live Arena, the Bolts allowing a season high for goals and margin of defeat...The Lightning scored their lone win so far in the season series 3-2 in overtime Nov. 13 at AMALIE Arena, Brayden Point netting the game-winner 2:13 into OT...Florida earned a 4-1 win in the first meeting of the season Oct. 19 at AMALIE Arena, Brayden Point scoring the Lightning's lone goal in the loss...Steven Stamkos is averaging 1.17 points per game for his career versus Florida with 35 goals and 69 points in 59 all-time regular season meetings...Brayden Point has scored a goal in all three meetings this season with Florida...Tampa Bay and Florida are playing the 150th all-time regular season meeting between the two teams, the Lightning owning a mark of 66-60-13 with 10 ties versus the Panthers.
Blues' Nick Leddy: Collects helper Saturday

Leddy notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes. Leddy provided the secondary helper on Ivan Barabshev's tally in the first period. The assist snapped a five-game point drought with Leddy, who has brought stability in a top-four role for the Blues. He's up to 24 points, 70 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a minus-28 rating through 72 appearances when accounting for his time with the Red Wings.
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: In net against Preds

Fleury will start Sunday's game in Nashville, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Fleury had been alternating starts with Cam Talbot, but that pattern will be broken here, as Fleury will get the nod again after beating Seattle 6-3 on Friday. The 37-year-old goalie has gone 7-1-0 with a 2.64 GAA and .918 save percentage in a Wild uniform.
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Returning to lineup Sunday

Johnson (lower body) will suit up Sunday against the Jets, AJ Haefele of DNVR Avalanche reports. Johnson will return to game action for the first time since April 14, bumping Kurtis MacDermid out of the lineup. In 73 appearances this season, Johnson has seven goals and 16 assists.
Sabres' Aaron Dell: Set to back up

Dell has been promoted from AHL Rochester and will back up Dustin Tokarski on Saturday against the Islanders, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports. Dell may remain with the big club for the final three games of the season. He's gone 1-8-1 while posting a 4.04 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 12 top-level appearances this season.
Steven Stamkos sets Lightning franchise record for all-time points

Steven Stamkos has helped lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to back-to-back Stanley Cups, and now he also leads the franchise in all-time points. Stamkos set the record in Thursday night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs when he scored on the power play to make it 3-0 in the game. The achievement was quickly recognized in the arena with a tribute video and a standing ovation. His parents had managed to make it to the game to see him set the record.
Panthers' Spencer Knight: Tending twine Sunday

Knight will get the starting nod at home against the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Knight is currently riding a five-game winning streak where he's allowed just seven total goals with a .939 save percentage. He's improved to 18-8-3 with a 2.77 GAA this season after starting the year with a 3.39 GAA before Jan. 1. The 21-year-old is 2-0-0 against the Lightning this season, including a Dec. 30 victory where he stopped 39 of 42 shots.
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Manning road crease Sunday

Nedeljkovic will start Sunday's game in New Jersey. Nedeljkovic was supposed to get a day off Saturday after allowing 11 goals in his previous two starts, but he was called upon in relief during a 7-2 loss to the Penguins and allowed two of those goals. Given that context, Nedeljkovic will be tough to trust Sunday despite a favorable matchup against a Devils team that's won only three of its last 12 games and will be without one of its key forwards in Nico Hischier (illness).
Sharks' James Reimer: Facing Golden Knights on Sunday

Reimer will defend the road crease Sunday in Vegas, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Reimer has gone winless in his last seven outings, and ending that slump won't be easy against a desperate Golden Knights team that's trying to keep its playoff hopes alive. Overall, Vegas ranks near the middle of the pack offensively at 3.15 goals per game.
Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: Won't play Sunday

Trocheck (undisclosed) is listed as a scratch for Sunday's game against the Islanders, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports. It's unclear whether Trocheck is banged up or just getting a maintenance day with the regular season winding down. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Rangers in a game that could wind up deciding first place in the Metropolitan Division.
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In net against Canes

Varlamov will start Sunday's game against the Hurricanes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Varlamov was shelled for six goals on just 23 shots by the Rangers on Thursday, but Ilya Sorokin was hardly any better Saturday, giving up five goals in a loss to Buffalo. The Islanders will turn back to Varlamov to complete this weekend back-to-back set in a tough home matchup against a Hurricanes team that sits atop the Metropolitan Division.
