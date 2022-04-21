Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking to bounce back

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Panthers on Sunday. Projected Lineup (subject to change) The Lightning and the Panthers are playing their fourth of four meetings this season and the second of two at FLA Live Arena...Tampa Bay is 1-2-0 so far this season versus Florida...Tampa Bay and Florida are playing for the first time since Dec. 30 when the Panthers routed the Lightning 9-3 at FLA Live Arena, the Bolts allowing a season high for goals and margin of defeat...The Lightning scored their lone win so far in the season series 3-2 in overtime Nov. 13 at AMALIE Arena, Brayden Point netting the game-winner 2:13 into OT...Florida earned a 4-1 win in the first meeting of the season Oct. 19 at AMALIE Arena, Brayden Point scoring the Lightning's lone goal in the loss...Steven Stamkos is averaging 1.17 points per game for his career versus Florida with 35 goals and 69 points in 59 all-time regular season meetings...Brayden Point has scored a goal in all three meetings this season with Florida...Tampa Bay and Florida are playing the 150th all-time regular season meeting between the two teams, the Lightning owning a mark of 66-60-13 with 10 ties versus the Panthers.

TAMPA, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO