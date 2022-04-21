ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UConn developing a solid group of wide receivers this spring

By Gavin Keefe
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago

Fourteen practices into UConn football's spring session, John Allen has a good feel for his receiving corps.

There's a lot to like about this pass catching group.

"They love to work," said Allen, the team's wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator after Thursday morning's light workout inside the Shenkman Training Center. "I'm excited about their growth over the last four weeks now. They just like to compete.

"They love to learn. Especially with this new system, there's a lot to it. It's a conceptual base, so there's a lot learning. They've done a great job. ... I'm happy about where we're at with this group."

UConn will be wrapping up spring workouts on Friday by holding a Blue/White Showcase at 7 p.m. at Morrone Stadium. The practice is open to the public and gates open at 5:30. Gov. Ned Lamont will serve as an honorary coach.

The event will cap off a productive spring that's helped build a bond between players, new head coach Jim Mora and his coaching staff as well as generate much-needed excitement around the program.

Aaron Turner, a sophomore wide receiver, appreciates Allen's coaching style.

"Spring has been great," Turner said. "I love the new coaches and how they're doing stuff here. Coach Allen, he's been a great coach for us. I'm learning a lot more than I did last year.

"He gives you your own relationship with him. Sometimes a lot of coaches like to favor certain players. But he treats everyone the same. I just love it. ... Coach Allen, he might yell at you, but you can tell when he's yelling that's all love. He's just trying to get you better."

The receiving corps is one of the team's deepest position groups.

Sophomore Keelan Marion, who led the Huskies in yards (474) and receiving touchdowns (five), is back. Redshirt sophomore Kevens Clercius (20 catches, 260 yards, 3 TDS) and Turner (a team-high 33 catches, 232 yards) also return. Redshirt sophomore Cam Ross, who appeared in just two games last season due to an injury, is making a comeback.

UConn added a quality player in 6-foot-3 Nigel Fitzgerald, a graduate transfer from Old Dominion. Fitzgerald, who saw limited action at his previous stop and had just 14 receptions, fills a need with his size and leaping ability.

"He's a big, physical receiver," Allens said. "Unfortunately for him, he hasn't really played in the last two years because of COVID and an injury, so we're still trying to get his feet underneath him. But he gives us another threat as far as physicality.

"He gives us something that's a little bit different than the other guys."

There's a variety of skill sets in the group.

Allen, who spent the last two seasons as the outside receivers coach on Skip Holtz's staff at Louisiana Tech, broke down the abilities of his top receivers.

"Keelan Marion has the ability to play inside, outside for us," Allen said. "He's very smart. He's a physical guy. He's made plays in the past. Cam Ross has done a great job of putting himself in the position to play both as well, not just a slot. ... Keven Clercius has really come along as an outside receiver. He can play in the boundary as well.

"... Aaron Turner has come along. As a second semester freshman, I know he got a lot of play because of injuries. I'm really, really excited about his play as a slot. ... He's got good speed down the field.

"I'm happy with our group. I think it gives us a lot of flexibility within this system to be able to do a lot of different things and continue to grow each week."

The coaching staff is still trying to figure out who will be throwing the ball to these receivers come opening day on Aug. 27 at Utah State.

Ta'Quan Roberson, a transfer from Penn State, and redshirt junior Steve Krajewski, who appeared in 11 games last year, have taken the majority of first team snaps this spring. Redshirt freshman Tyler Phommachanh is battling back from a season-ending knee injury last fall. He's improved to the point he's participating in 7-on-7 drills. He expects to be a full-go by the summer.

"It's amazing just to be back with my guys on the field," said Phommachanh, who appeared in three games last fall. "Playing and getting reps, it feels good."

When asked about the receiving corps, Phommachanh said he plans to put his trust in them, throw them the ball and let them make plays.

Allen has noticed that the quarterbacks and receivers are building a nice rapport.

"We always talk about the brotherhood," Allen said. "I think they're really done a great job of building that camaraderie. You hear them talking about football a lot, about situations that occurred in practice. And that's good. They're not just talking about playing XBOX and going to hang out. They're actually talking about what we're doing on the field."

After Friday night's Blue/White Showcase, the Huskies will take a break. They hope to carry the momentum built up during the spring right into the summer camp.

"We understand who our team is right now," Allen said. "I think we've got a better feel from an evaluation standpoint of each player. I think we'll be able to go into the summer and say, here's our strengths and weaknesses, these are the things that we need to work on, these are the things that we're good at, and we can continue to push and grow.

"I think it's really been great. But we have to keep developing. We had a good spring but we're not where we need to be to play Utah State yet."

g.keefe@theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Ohio State basketball loses transfer for not offering a car

The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Turner
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Skip Holtz
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian closes spring with temperature check on Texas quarterback competition

Steve Sarkisian shed some light on the most important decision he’ll be making prior to the beginning of the 2022 season — the Texas starting quarterback competition. After the Orange-White spring game, Sarkisian closed the spring with a temperature check on when the world will know who’s the starting quarterback for the Longhorns — the incumbent Hudson Card, or star Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Sports

College football spring games 2022: Texas, USC, Notre Dame, LSU headline schedule this weekend

As spring practice schedules for college football teams across the country wind down, Saturday brings a huge slate of scrimmages that will give some big-name brands a chance to showcase their programs. For fans yearning for a taste of college football to bridge the gap between bowl games and the kickoff of the 2022 season, there will be plenty of action to pick from as teams take the field for the final time before the dog days of summer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Alabama Football: Post-spring practice Depth Chart

Spring football is never conclusive. Fifteen Alabama football offseason practices provided clues for the fall, but the fuzzy parts of an April Crimson Tide picture will not come into focus until August scrimmages and September games. What can be gleaned after spring work are the trends, both up and down,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn Football#American Football#College Football#Uconn#Blue White Showcase
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The new era, and new energy of Oregon football: 5 takeaways from the Ducks spring game

The opening kickoff at the Oregon Ducks’ annual spring game on Saturday took place at 1:09 p.m. By 1:10 p.m., there was an energy spreading throughout the crowd at Autzen Stadium that hasn’t been felt for the better part of a decade. We knew that Dan Lanning, Kenny Dillingham, Tosh Lupoi, and the new-look Oregon coaching staff were going to want to make a good first impression, but it’s hard to imagine them getting off to a better start than they did. On the first play from scrimmage, QB Bo Nix dropped a dime to WR Seven McGee, who was streaking through...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Wide Receiver Considering Retirement

One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Steve Sarkisian talks Longhorns QBs, what to expect at Orange-White Game

Texas fans had big hopes for 2021, which were swiftly dashed when the team lost six straight — including to Kansas at home — and finished 5-7. First-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, poised as the savior of a blue-blood football program that has been adrift for a decade now, had a rude awakening. Texas failed to hang onto leads, put together strong defensive performances, and score at key moments.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

How many reps did each of Penn State football's quarterbacks get this spring?

Even in the absence of a true competition for the top spot, the focus on Penn State’s quarterback position proved intense this spring. A pair of talented true freshmen sparked most of the curiosity, with Beau Pribula and five-star prospect Drew Allar enrolling early. Returning for a sixth season, Sean Clifford leads the room, with a presumptive backup in the form of second-year signal-caller Christian Velliex.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WITF

Sean Clifford, Penn State offense looking for improvement

(State College) — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford considers himself a good communicator, but he’s found connecting with his younger teammates to be a bit tougher this spring. He attributes it to the age gap. Now in his sixth season with the Nittany Lions and fourth as their...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix reacts to first game inside of Autzen Stadium

As far as debuts go, it would be pretty hard to impress a fanbase more than quarterback Bo Nix did out of the gates on Saturday afternoon. On the first play from scrimmage, Nix — a veteran transfer from Auburn brought in to compete for the starting job — unleashed a bomb to wide receiver Seven McGee, chewing up 70 yards and putting the Ducks in prime scoring position. Oregon fans, Bo Nix. Bo Nix, Oregon fans. Safe to say it was a pleasant meeting. RelatedWatch: First play in the Lanning Era is a 70-yard completion from Nix to McGee Nix went on to be...
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
NJ.com

Rutgers spring game observations: QB battle, transfer WRs flash, offensive line position shift

Rutgers completed its first normal spring of Greg Schiano’s second stint in Piscataway in fitting fashion. The Scarlet Knights played a standard spring game, with mostly conservative play-calling and some up-and-down play throughout the field. And whether it was a reflection of the elevated competition across the board, the final score of Scarlet 16, White 14 is an accurate reflection of the cagey contest that took place at SHI Stadium on Friday night, where the Rutgers defense dominated the Scarlet Knights offense.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Journal Inquirer

Transfers bringing new energy to UConn football

STORRS — The last time the UConn football team was on public display it was Nov. 27 when it was completing a 1-11 season with a 45-17 loss to Houston. Tonight at Morrone Stadium, when Husky fans will get their first look at the team since that November evening in East Hartford with the Blue/White Showcase, those associated with the program hope they see a big difference.
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
387
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy