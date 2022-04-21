ICC releases statement after staff member is arrested for rape

KOAM Image

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. – Independence Community College releases a statement after a staff member is arrested for rape.

The suspect made his first appearance in Montgomery County District Court today via Zoom to set his bond. The ICC staff member is not formally charged. However, the Independence Police Department is recommending charges of

rape,

aggravated sexual battery,

sexual intercourse with a victim who is mentally deficient,

and furnishing alcohol or cereal malt beverages to minors.

You can read more here.

KOAM has reached out to the special prosecutor in the case but has not heard back on whether formal charges have been filed yet.

Independence Community College Statement

ICC released the following statement following the arrest.

“To protect the privacy and integrity of any open, pending, or ongoing investigations, it is the policy of Independence Community College to not comment publicly on any matters regarding personnel or student information. At the same time, ICC strives to be responsive and continues to hold the health and safety of our campus community as a top priority. “The institution, the Board of Trustees, and I, as the President, take all allegations of sexual assault and violence on and off campus very seriously,” said Dr. Vincent Bowhay. “Sexual misconduct is contrary to our community values. When we receive sexual misconduct complaints, we immediately begin taking measures to protect the members of our campus community.” Anyone who has experienced or observed sexual misconduct in college programs or activities is encouraged to make a report to the College or to the Independence, Kansas Police Department (911 or 620-332-1700). Reports may be submitted to the College via: The Title IX Coordinator Cody Westerhold on the lower level of the Student Union, 620-332-5496, or at titleix@indycc.edu, or Through the College’s online reporting form, where anonymous complaints may be made

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.