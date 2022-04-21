ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

NFL to announce its 2022 schedule on May 12

By James Johnson
 2 days ago
Fans who are eagerly anticipating the release of the 2022 NFL schedule won’t have to wait very long to find out the dates and details of the games up ahead for their favorite teams. On Thursday, the league announced that they would release their full schedule on Thursday, May 12, which is exactly three weeks away.

When it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars schedule, fans already know a few details. They will start the NFL preseason for the whole league as they will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Canton for the Hall of Fame game on Thursday, Aug. 4. Then when it comes to the regular season, they are set to take on the whole NFC East and AFC West, in addition to having two games against their three AFC South rivals.

Due to finishing fourth in their division, the Jags will also face the fourth-ranked teams from the AFC East (New York Jets) and AFC North (Baltimore Ravens) in addition to the Detroit Lions, who were the fourth seed in the NFC North.

Last season the Jags received one primetime game (Cincinnati Bengals) and will be looking to better that number this season. That game was a Thursday Night Football game that the Jags lost Week 4 by a score of 24-21.

