ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Build Your Own Easy To Print 3D Printed DIY Electric Car

By Thom Taylor
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yeah, we've seen the 3D parts printed cars before, but they take industrial printers and lots of software. Here's a DIY 3D parts printed car you can make with your hobby...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#Electric Cars#Diy#Fdm#Pla#Petg#Nylon Polyamide#Diy 3d
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Tesla
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Deep Discounts on Braun Epilators and Beats Wireless Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There are wireless headphones from Beats, espresso machines from Philips, and LifeStraw personal water filters all available at great...
SHOPPING
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest battery stores its energy somewhere big, blue, and unexpected

To decarbonize our energy system, we need to use renewable energy sources efficiently. And we also need to find a way to make them reliable, as the world's energy needs cannot wait simply because the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. Due to the intermittency of sources like wind and solar, engineers are working tirelessly to devise new ways of storing energy when available and releasing to the grid when needed. However, we still don't have enough batteries to compensate for global renewable energy slumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Apartment Therapy

The Customizable (and Cushiony!) Tile Doormat That Doubles As a DIY Art Project

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I love a good excuse to delve into an arts-and-crafts project, especially since these days, adulting (unfortunately) means I have less time for hobbies. Without my beloved beading and paint-by-number kits, I’m always looking for ways to sneak some creativity into my home style. So when I spotted a DIY-esque decor solution on Pattern Brands — my go-to site for tasteful kitchen and home essentials from brands like editor-loved GIR and fan-favorite Open Spaces — I had to give it a try. Meet the newest, coolest addition to my apartment: the Tile Mat from Letterfolk.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Scientists use ‘sapphire fibre’ to create sensor that could transform planes and help bring fusion power

A new sensor made of “sapphire fibre” could transform planes and help with technologies such as fusion power, scientists say.The sensor can withstand extreme temperatures, still working when subjected to conditions over 2000C, the researchers behind it say.That could allow it to be run through a jet engine, for instance, with the data being used to adapt how engines work and significantly reduce emissions.Because it can withstand radiation, too, the sapphire fibre could be used in space and fusion power, the scientists say.‘These sapphire optical fibres will have many different potential applications within the extreme environments of a fusion...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Family Handyman

The Best Engineered Wood Flooring Options

Engineered wood flooring provides the attractive, natural look of hardwood, without the high cost and challenging installation. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
CarBuzz.com

One-Off Smart ForTwo Puts Porsche 911 Safaris To Shame

Safari builds are objectively cool. They're all about eschewing the stereotype that low-slung sports cars are road-hugging machines you can't even take to the grocery store, much less anywhere without pavement. Porsche 911 Safari cars are a great example. Why worry about scuffing up your air-cooled 911's nose when you can simply lift it and take it camping for a weekend?
CARS
Robb Report

Watch: This One-Person eVTOL Floats Above the Tuscan Hillside Like a Flying Jet Ski

Click here to read the full article. Count us among those excited for Jetson’s One eVTOL.  The Swedish start-up, which shares a name with the ’60s-era cartoon character, has just shared a video of its Star Wars landspeeder-like personal aircraft flying over the hills in Tuscany. All along, Jetson has stressed that it was building an accessible vehicle that would fun for just about anyone to pilot. Based on the new clip it looks like they’ve accomplished just that. The video, which runs just shy of two minutes, was uploaded to the company’s YouTube account earlier this week. In it, you can see...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

94K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy