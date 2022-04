SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–On Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 10:43 p.m., a crash on Route 130 at Route 522 involving a commuter van and a Honda CRV left several people injured, one critically. The commuter van, a 2022 Chevy Express was transporting workers from nearby LaserShip warehouse to their homes when the crash took place. The van was crossing from Fresh Ponds Road onto Route 522 when it was struck by the Honda being used as an Uber. The Honda was headed south on Route 130 and failed to stop for a red signal. The Honda struck the side of the commuter van and the impact ejected one of the van’s passengers.

