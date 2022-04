EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s Veliz Construction named the 2022 Diverse Business of the Year award winner by the Associated General Contractors of America. Veliz Construction, Inc. is a Hispanic-owned and operated general contractor offering services across Texas and New Mexico. Their vision is to be the premier firm for challenging construction projects in Texas and New Mexico by achieving extraordinary results for their customers and building satisfying careers for their people. The construction company has adopted a culture of continuous improvement that focuses on teamwork, open communication, and constant feedback.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO