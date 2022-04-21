ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Legislature votes to strip Disney self-government, Governor DeSantis wins feud

By Dave Elias
 2 days ago
It’s DeSantis versus Disney and so far, DeSantis is on top.

The feud started when Disney objected to the Parental Rights in Education Bill and pulled all political donations in Florida. DeSantis responded by pitching a bill to strip Disney of its self-governing power. Lawmakers passed it today.

The bill dissolves special district status granted before 1968–

The Reedy Creek Improvement District was created so Disney could basically become its own city, operating its own fire department, police force, and trash pickup.

Most importantly, Disney paid for all of these things. People in Orange and Osceola County don’t pay taxes to keep Disney running.

The privileges allow Disney to operate independently and they don’t need government permission to build new roads or buildings which, oftentimes, can take years to approve and build.

If this Reedy Creek Improvement District goes away, Disney will be forced to operate under county rules and taxpayers in the two counties will be forced to pay for all of its services adding up to about two billion dollars.

That would mean $2,200 in additional taxes per family and some financial experts predict all of it could ultimately affect all Floridians.

Dissolving Disney’s special privileges would leave the company with one billion dollars in municipal bonds or debt. Think of it as money from the state, city, and county government to fund day-to-day obligations.

FGCU Finance and Economics Professor Dr. Tom Smythe said clearly the expectation is that folks outside the special district could become responsible for their debt.

Smythe predicted it could ultimately end up costing all Florida taxpayers since the county Disney is located in couldn’t afford the debt.

“At some point, it’s likely to head back to the state level which means there is a high probability that all Floridians could be on the hook at some level for this choice,” Smythe explained.

For that reason, FGCU Political Science Professor Dr. Peter Bergerson warned it’s a risky move for the governor to take on Disney.

“I think there is a significant risk in going after Disney. That is beyond the cultural war and the conservatives,” Dr. Bergerson said.

A war that started after Disney spoke out against what it called an anti-gay law that prohibits talking about LGBTQ issues in elementary schools. For that reason, opponents coined it the “Don’t Say Gay Bill”.

FGCU Student Patrick Ramierez believes Disney or any company has the right to their own opinions and doesn’t believe they should be punished.

The governor apparently disagrees. He called a special session to take away Disney’s privileges which Dr. Bergerson called an issue of overreaching.

Begerson pointed out that the bill targets special districts set up before 1968. Disney got theirs in 1967.

For that reason, Dr. Bergerson called the bill obvious and blatant, and is now center stage with the world watching.

“They clearly just want to punish and attack Disney and send a message to other corporations not to do the same. Do not challenge them,” said Democrat Anna Eskamani of District 47.

Republicans in the house and senate supported taking away their privileges. The governor still must sign the bill into law. He promised he would.

Disney attracts 50 million visitors a year. It generates $5-billion in local and state taxes.

Many argue it helps keep Floridians from paying a state income tax.

